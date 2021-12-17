ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, UT

Authorities search for missing Grand County teen

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLN6b_0dPbsbD900

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen him?

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last spotted on Wednesday Dec. 15.

Deputies say 17-year-old Noah Henri was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack. He stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Kaysville Police looking for two shoplifting suspects

Authorities say he was last known to be hitchhiking to Salt Lake City.

If you have seen this person or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Grand County Dispatch at (435) 259-4321.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

SLCPD arrests man for attempted carjacking at carwash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Friday, December 24, Salt Lake City police arrested a 28-year-old man after he crashed a stolen SUV, fled from officers, and attempted to carjack a person. SLCPD officers says around 7:13 am, they received a call about a possible impaired driver in the area of 800 South and 1000 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Choking child saved by member of UDOT

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A member of UDOT’s Incident Management Team (IMT) and a Utah Highway Patrol Officer helped save a choking child Wednesday night in Draper. IMT member, Robert Bratton, noticed a vehicle swerving erratically into a Maverik Gas station at 14814 S. Minuteman Drive around 7:30 p.m. When Bratton made his way to […]
DRAPER, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand County, UT
Grand County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Angelo Martinez, dead or hiding from the law?

OGDEN Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Angelo Martinez got a second chance. He was set free after accepting a plea deal that prevented him from staying behind bars. The charges were minor, two misdemeanors. One was for trespassing and the other for drug possession. He walked out of the Weber County jail and was never seen […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Man arrested after attempted ATM robbery in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after attempting to rob an ATM machine in West Jordan on Wednesday. West Jordan Police say the incident happened at a Chase Bank located near 7352 S Plaza Center Drive. Police say the suspect rammed the back of his truck into an ATM machine and […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Weather#Police#Grand County Dispatch
ABC4

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old West Valley City boy found safe

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY, 12/22/21, 10:26 P.M. WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police said a 12-year-old boy reported missing out of West Valley City has been found safe. West Valley Police thanked the public for their help saying, “Thank you to everyone who helped keep an eye out for him.” ———————————————————————————————————————- WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake Police searching for man in child voyeurism incident

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in an alleged child voyeurism case. Salt Lake City Police say the person of interest is a male in his early 20s, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. SLCPD first responded to a suspicious gun-related […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Single-car crash in Cottonwood Canyon causes delays

COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A single car crash in Cottonwood Canyon has caused delays Friday morning. Officials responded to reports of a car accident around 10:08 a.m. on Little Cottonwood Canyon. A white Toyota 4Runner was found flipped over on its roof. All three passengers were able to exit the vehicle after the crash […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

Utah DUI enforcement to increase significantly over the holidays

(ABC4) – From Dec. 15 to Jan. 1, over 145 extra DUI shifts are being worked by 22 different Utah law enforcement agencies statewide. Officers will be extra vigilant, looking to get impaired drivers off the road. “These aren’t just statistics — these are bad decisions that result in violent and horrible and tragic results,” […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 45-year-old Layton man reported missing

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – 45-year-old Layton native Ryan M. Kelly was reported missing on Friday, Dec. 17. According to Layton Police, he was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday night driving a maroon 2008 Chevy Tahoe with expired plates (license plate # W42 2VM). His family believes that his vehicle may have been parked at […]
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Tow Truck operator almost hit by semi-truck on highway

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol says a tow truck operator is “very lucky to be walking away,” from a crash Wednesday. A tow truck operator was fixing some equipment on the shoulder of a highway. A semi-truck that was unable to move over due to traffic on his left, made contact with the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Silver Alert has been canceled for endangered Utah man, found safe

WEDNESDAY 12/22/21 12:33 p.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert activated for a missing endangered man out of South Salt Lake has been canceled on Wednesday. South Salt Lake Police say the man has been found safe and has returned back home. Adult Protective Services and the man’s caseworker are providing follow-up […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Official: Utah man, Tucson girl die in Arizona plane crash

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Utah man and a Tucson girl were killed when a single-engine plane crashed near the airport of the east-central Arizona city of Show Low. Deputy Chief Randy Chevalier of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District identified those killed Wednesday as 40-year-old David A. Gillette and 11-year-old […]
ARIZONA STATE
ABC4

The Justice Files: Who killed Kelly Bodily?

CLEARFIELD Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Kelly Bodily was considered a big man and that’s what puzzled his sister. Sherlene Perkins wondered how he could have been overpowered and eventually killed. “I was devastated beyond belief,” said Perkins. “Kelly was dead for two days before the police found him. It just broke my heart.” The murder […]
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC4

Hiker’s body discovered in Grand Canyon, authorities investigating

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – A hiker’s body was discovered at the Grand Canyon National Park on Wednesday. The National Park Service reports the man is 57-year-old Ralph Stoll of Scottsdale, Arizona. Authorities first received reports of an overdue hiker near the Boucher Trail on Dec. 21 around 8:04 a.m. An aerial search commenced around […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Behind The Badge: Patrolling Utah’s canyons

UTAH (ABC4) – When the snow creates problems along Utah’s canyons, one police squad is always there to help. Avalanches, lost skiers, car crashes, you name it, the Unified Police Canyon Patrol Unit handles it. We take a closer look at the unit in this edition of Behind the Badge. On winter days when Utah’s […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Tow truck struck along highway, UHP asks public to move over when driving

UTAH (ABC4) – Highway authorities are cautioning the dangers of speeding while traveling this holiday season. The Utah Highway Patrol shared a picture of an overturned tow truck after being struck by an oncoming vehicle. UHP says the truck driver was parked along the highway shoulder while fixing some equipment. Troopers say the crash happened […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy