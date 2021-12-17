ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where’s the eggnog? Supply chain issue impacts holiday drink

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – With Christmas just a few days away, many are stocking up on holiday favorites, including eggnog. Unfortunately for some, the ‘nog shelf may be empty.

A supply issue with butterfat, the fatty portion of milk and a key ingredient to eggnog, is keeping Organic Valley from putting its eggnog on store shelves this holiday season, a spokesperson told Nexstar.

The Wisconsin-based company works with 1,800 farmers to supply dairy products – like milk, cream and butter – nationwide. Usually they also produce eggnog seasonally – but not this year.

Final few days to get packages shipped out before the holidays; what to expect

Organic Valley says it is making plans for the holiday drink to return in the future.

Eggnog is more than just a holiday delicacy and Cousin Eddie’s favorite drink . It’s been around for centuries, with most culinary historians agreeing the spiced egg yolk and milk mixture dates back to medieval Britain, according to Time Magazine .

Not every retailer and producer is facing limited eggnog supply. Spokespersons for Kroger grocery stores and Walmart both confirmed their locations are not experiencing a widespread shortage. When asked about an eggnog shortage, a Target spokesperson said the retailer “is well-positioned to meet guests’ food and beverage needs throughout the holiday season.” Illinois-based Prairie Farms Dairy told Nexstar there are “no shortages going on around here.”

What should I do with my Christmas tree after the holidays?

Empty eggnog shelves at some grocery stores come as supply chain issues cause other problems nationwide, affecting everything from cream cheese schmear for bagels to granite headstones. The U.S. is also facing rising inflation, which could make butter, cheese, and cream (which is mostly comprised of butterfat) more expensive in 2022.

Other holiday favorites have also taken a hit this year. Among those is a shortage of Santas, with the workforce of people willing to dress as the man in red down 15% this year. And if you were hoping to have a glass of wine during Christmas, take heed – a shortage of glass bottles may be squeezing supply near you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

#Holiday Season#Dairy Products#Cream Cheese#Christmas Stocking#Weather#Food Drink#Organic Valley#Time Magazine#Kroger#Target#Prairie Farms Dairy
WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

