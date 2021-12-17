North Texas nurse's tradition helps families in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit seem not-so-scary

A North Texas nurse began a tradition that helps the families in the Neonatal Intentsive Care Unit seem not-so-scary. She's this weeks KRLD Difference Maker.

When Kathryn Callahan went to nursing school years ago - she knew exactly where she wanted to be.

She had a chance to see what the Neonatal Intenstive Care Unit was all about and loved how the nurses cared for the sick and premature babies. She knew she would really be able to make a difference in their lives and in their families lives.

Seven years ago she began a tradition in the NICU at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Kathryn loves to crochet. She thought, 'What a better way to help these families celebrate their babies milestones than with holiday hats?' However, there were no hats small enough for the premies. And that's when she became the 'crocheting grandma' of her NICU.

"I'm a sucker for a baby in a holiday hat," she said laughing.

And, let's be honest, who isn't? Kathryn's been crocheting hats for babies for almost every holiday you can think of.

"We've done Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day,..." she said.

Besides being an adorbable photo op, the gesture brings comfort to the parents of children in the NICU.

"It changes the way they look at their babies," she said. "They say 'Look, he looks like a normal baby!' And I always say, 'He is a normal baby, he was just born early.'"

Kathryn lovingly calls it a 'catch and release' program where the nurses get to love on babies and set them free to thrive when they leave the NICU.

We're proud to call Kathryn Callahan this week's KRLD Difference Maker.

