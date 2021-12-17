The 7 Best Blood Pressure Monitors to Use at Home

The best blood pressure monitors are validated and include arm cuffs that fit your specific body. Image Credit: LIVESTRONG.com Creative

While it's always best to have your vital signs regularly taken and monitored by a professional provider, there are some valid reasons why a doctor might want someone to monitor their blood pressure at home.

The most common is that some people might experience "white coat syndrome," so their blood pressure is significantly higher in the doctor's office than it is at home, Hoang Nguyen, MD, interventional cardiologist at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, tells LIVESTRONG.com. This could be due to anything from the stress of trying to find parking to having anxiety about doctor's offices in general.

And on the flip side, there's masked hypertension, in which a person's blood pressure may be lower in the doctor's office than at home.

If your doctor recommends you monitor your own blood pressure, here are the best options to consider.

We interviewed Dr. Nguyen to better understand what to look for in an at-home BP monitor. The following products fit this criteria:

Measure blood pressure from the arm, using a cuff, instead of the wrist

Are clinically validated by independent parties

Offer different cuff sizes to accommodate larger or smaller arms

Tip

Before using a new BP monitor at home, take it to your doctor's office. Have the doctor take your blood pressure with their equipment, and then take it with your monitor to compare results. This way, your doctor can make sure your technique is correct and that the cuff you bought is giving accurate results.

The Welch-Allyn brand of blood pressure monitors and cuffs gets Dr. Nguyen's recommendation, and this single-user version is touted as being medically accurate enough for a doctor's office while also being designed for home use.

The 1700 series automatic blood pressure cuff comes complete with both a free smartphone app and clinical accuracy. Accurate readings are recorded at a rate of 97 percent, and it come with a 2-year warranty on the monitor and 1-year on the cuff.

The included cuff will measure arms between 8.6 and 16.5 inches around, but the monitor is compatible with extra-large and extra-small Welch-Allyn cuffs as well (those are sold separately).

This device is also known for taking a blood pressure reading in only about 20 seconds and being very comfortable to use on the arm, avoiding unnecessary pressure and discomfort.

​Buy it​: Amazon.com; ​Price​: $99.99

"Omron has a very good app that will connect with your device and allow you to use the app to keep track of your logs," Dr. Nguyen says. "Then you bring your phone with the app with you (so you don't have to bring the blood pressure cuff with you) to your doctor's office and have the doctor look at it."

This Bluetooth-enabled monitor syncs readings to your phone through the accompanying iOS or Android apps and measures a total of five data points for a more accurate reading. It clearly displays a "HIGH" reading for systolic (the top number) readings of 130 mmHg or above and diastolic (the bottom number) of 80 mmHg or above.

Plus, it stores up to 60 individual readings in the monitor itself and offers unlimited users and storage through the app. The included cuff will fit fits arms between 9 and 17 inches around. It also offers the helpful feature of programming to take readings at set intervals, such as at 15 seconds, 30 seconds, 60 seconds or every 2 minutes.

​Buy it​: HeartRateMonitorsUSA.com; ​Price​: $56.50

If you're looking for the most budget-friendly option for a blood pressure monitor, you can't go wrong with an old-school manual monitor and cuff. This version from CVS Health even comes with a stethoscope in the box, so you don't have to buy anything separately.

Of course, you'll need some skills in order to take a manual blood pressure (I promise it's not hard!), so this monitor might be best suited for caregivers or if you have someone else to take your blood pressure for you. Additionally, there is no ability for storage within this monitor or Bluetooth capability, but it does have medical-grade accuracy, a storage case and the cuff can fit arms that are between 8.7 and 12.6 inches around.

​Buy it​: CVS.com; ​Price​: $19.99

Dr. Nguyen named OMRON as one of his favorite brands of blood pressure monitors, and while they have many great monitors to choose from, this one is especially conducive to traveling because it comes in a one-piece design with its own compact case. The monitor is built right on top of the cuff itself and it's battery-powered, so it's very streamlined and perfectly portable.

Plus, it meets the Validated Device Listing (VDL) criteria for validation of clinical accuracy, and it can store unlimited users and storage in the accompanying Bluetooth app.

​Buy it:​ OmronHealthcare.com; ​Price:​ $89.99

Image Credit: LifeSource

When choosing a blood pressure monitor for people with larger arms, Dr. Nguyen stresses that you should look for a monitor that can accommodate the arm and not the wrist, because wrist readings are "very inaccurate."

LifeSoure's extra-large cuff fits arm sizes between 16.5 and 23.6 inches around, and the tapered design makes it easier to wrap around the natural shape of your arm, leading to a more accurate reading. It's also been clinically validated for accuracy by an independent party.

​Buy it:​ Amazon.com; ​Price:​ $104.89

This LifeSource monitor is specifically designed with a cuff for smaller arms. The cuff fits arms between 6.3 and 9.4 inches around, which the brand notes is perfect for petite and small-framed people.

The monitor and cuff are clinically validated for accuracy and the entire system operates off one button with a large digital screen. Additionally, this monitor and cuff combo is FSA eligible and can store 90 readings right on the device with a date and time stamp to make logging and recording easy. One thing to note is that you will need to use this monitor with its AC adaptor; it doesn't offer battery power.

Also, you'll want to keep in mind that, according to the American Heart Association, a cuff that's too small could give you an inaccurately high reading, so it's a good idea to measure your arm and check with your doctor that you are using the right size.

​Buy it​: Amazon.com; ​Price​: $55

Image Credit: A&D

While many people might be shopping for a blood pressure monitor for just one person, some might need a cuff that can handle more than users. If that's you, you'll want to look for a cuff that will allow different user profiles.

"These are helpful if, say, you have a spouse or a sibling at home that also has hypertension and you want to have different profiles for different people," Dr. Nguyen says.

This cuff by A&D will handle up to four users and has proven clinical accuracy. It's surprisingly budget-friendly, has gentle inflation and is easy to operate and read once the blood pressure is displayed.

The two things you'll want to consider before buying this cuff is that it doesn't have a compatible app (up to 60 readings per user are stored on the device itself) and that it offers a cheaper version without an AC adaptor, so if you don't already have one, be sure to spring for the more expensive version.

​Buy it​: Amazon.com; ​Price​: $56.78

While the aforementioned blood pressure monitors are some recommendations you can check out, you'll soon find that there are many, many different options for at-home monitors you can buy, so it can be tough to narrow it down. To help you choose the best monitor for you, here are some tips:

When in doubt, Dr. Nguyen you make sure the monitor is validated, which means it meets testing standards. And because that can be hard knowledge to glean off-hand, you can check it through ValidateBP.org, an American Medical Association-hosted site that lists only blood pressure monitors that meet rigorous testing standards. You can go to the site, use the different built-in filters to find the right cuff for you based on what you need and then search online to actually purchase it.

Secondly, Dr. Nguyen says stick to arm cuffs and avoid any blood pressure monitors that measure from your wrist, because the readings will not be as accurate.

Thirdly, he stresses that you should always ensure the blood pressure cuff is the right size for you, especially if you have a very large or very small arm.

"Some blood pressure monitors have a variable cuff, meaning that it can adjust to different sizes," Dr. Nguyen explains. "But sometimes, those variable cuffs are not big enough or not small enough for the person's size."

Almost all cuffs note which arm sizes they can accommodate, so when in doubt, check the label and then measure your upper arm circumference with a soft measuring tape to make sure it'll fit.

4. Ask Your Doctor for a Recommendation

Lastly, Dr. Nguyen suggests simply asking your doctor what cuff they recommend for you. There may be a specific brand with features they know that could be helpful for you, or they may suggest a certain brand with software that they're familiar with so readings can sync to them easily.

Speaking of doctors, as a final note, keep in mind that blood pressure measurements taken at home can vary from professional measurements at the doctor's office, so be sure to call your doctor if and seek medical attention right away if you:

Have a blood pressure reading of 200 or more

Experience blurry vision, chest pain, or stroke symptoms

Dr. Nguyen also stresses that it's important to have a detailed conversation with your doctor if you're using an at-home blood pressure monitor to get specific instructions on what to do with an elevated blood pressure reading. He points out that for someone with high blood pressure, a higher reading like 170 could be "normal," while for someone else, that reading could be dangerously high. For instance, the American Heart Association recommends contacting your doctor immediately for any systolic reading over 180.

"At the end of the day, it's all about how the patient feels," Dr. Nguyen adds. "So the patient may feel very awful with just a blood pressure of 160 or 170, or they may not feel anything. It depends on the conversation and their symptoms."

In other words, before you buy a blood pressure monitor and cuff, be sure to have that conversation with your doctor so you can know what to do in the event of a high-for-you blood pressure reading.