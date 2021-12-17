Probation officers find dangerous explosive

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some Broome County probation officers are being recognized for their work in identifying and addressing a potentially lethal explosive.

Officers Renee Dimon, Lyndsay Sullivan, James Saunders and Jeremy Davis received challenge coins from the Probation Officers Association yesterday.

Dimon was conducting a home call with one of her supervision cases when she found an unknown explosive device.

She later returned with the Endicott Bomb Squad which discovered an M-1000.

Also known as a quarter stick, an M-1000 contains 13 grams of explosives that could result in severe damage and injury.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.