Broome County, NY

Probation officers find dangerous explosive

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 7 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some Broome County probation officers are being recognized for their work in identifying and addressing a potentially lethal explosive.

Officers Renee Dimon, Lyndsay Sullivan, James Saunders and Jeremy Davis received challenge coins from the Probation Officers Association yesterday.

Dimon was conducting a home call with one of her supervision cases when she found an unknown explosive device.

She later returned with the Endicott Bomb Squad which discovered an M-1000.

Also known as a quarter stick, an M-1000 contains 13 grams of explosives that could result in severe damage and injury.

Aniston Zduniak
6d ago

wow they found a fire cracker good job .... notice the bomb squad ain't a part of this article photo and praise smdh....

