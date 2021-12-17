ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ghana's First Skatepark Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh

By Mario Abad
papermag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing last year's collaboration with skate collective Surf Ghana and Off-White™, Freedom Skatepark has officially been unveiled. Locals and international visitors alike are invited to come celebrate a new chapter in African sport and creative life. The grand opening will involve open skate sessions and performances by local artists and DJ’s,...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Dapper Dan Cosigns Kanye West As Next Louis Vuitton Men's Creative Director Following Virgil Abloh's Death

Los Angeles, CA – The unexpected death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh came like a bolt of lightning. Word of his passing started making the rounds just before his family shared an Instagram post revealing the 41-year-old had succumbed to a rare form of cancer. As the Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton and founder of the brand Off-White, Abloh had already made his indelible mark in the fashion world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Virgil Abloh’s Death and the Sudden Spike in Off-White Sneaker Prices

The passing of designer and overall multi-hyphenate Virgil Abloh sent shockwaves across the sneaker and streetwear communities. Though he’d been privately battling a rare form of cancer since 2019, the last two years leading up to Abloh’s death were some of the most ambitious of his career, with the designer serving as artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line and releasing several new Off-White x Nike projects. Before his death, almost all of Abloh’s original “The 10” Off-White x Nike silhouettes sold for an average of over $1,000 on the secondary market. And most of the Off-White x Nike collaborations already carried a hefty price tag on sites like StockX and GOAT.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hilltop

trailblazing designer virgil abloh dies at 41

The world lost a fashion icon on Nov. 28 as the infamous designer, Virgil Abloh, died from cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, in Chicago. The trail-blazing creative was 41. Abloh’s unexpected death shocked the world as his sickness wasn’t known to the public. “He chose to...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Anna Sui
Person
Virgil Abloh
Business Insider

It's not just New York and London fashionistas mourning Virgil Abloh's death. A retrospective of his work in Doha has become a memorial

Virgil Abloh, Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton's first Black artistic director, died last month at 41. One of his last public appearances was in Doha for the opening of a retrospective of his work. Beloved among sneakerheads and influencers, Abloh was seen as a trailblazer. Doha – In 2017, Vaorin...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

LOUIS VUITTON Pre-Fall 2022 Collection by Virgil Abloh

Fashion house LOUIS VUITTON presented the Pre-Fall 2022 Menswear Collection designed by the late Virgil Abloh. The collection was completed and photographed before Abloh’s passing. This pre-collection is no different than the past ones, it brings commercial and wearable looks, something Virgil always said a pre-collection should contain. From grafitti suits, workwear to monogram shirts and shorts, bomber jackets, this colllection brings Abloh’s boyhood ideology.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wfav951.com

Kanye West Rumored To Take Over Virgil Abloh’s Job At Louis Vuitton

Rumors are swirling that Kanye West may become the next creative director of Louis Vuitton following the death of his close friend Virgil Abloh. According to The UK Sun, a source said, “Kanye is devastated about Virgil’s death because they had been friends for years and worked together a lot. They shared a similar vision and now Kanye feels he owes it to Virgil to continue his work at Louis Vuitton.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
dwell.com

Five of the Uncountable Contributions Virgil Abloh Made to Architecture and Home Design

While being introduced to a room full of architecture graduate students at Columbia University in 2017, Virgil Abloh had something of an epiphany. He had arrived that night prepared with a lecture titled "Everything in Quotes," a credo meant to challenge attendees to take on the status quo. But as the evening’s host began by describing a prolific, discipline-spanning career—one built on the foundations of both an undergraduate and master’s degree in architecture—Abloh saw himself in a new light.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Rock Music#Freedom Skatepark#African#Daily Paper#Freedomskatepark Org#Surfghana Org#Superbowl#Puerto Rican#Latino#Pierrehardy Com#Good American#Public School Co#Bradybrand Com
Tufts Daily

True glory: Remembering Virgil Abloh

“Being displayed in museums and staying in the streets: that is true glory,” Sophie Fontanel wrote on Giorgio Armani. I would argue this quote suits Virgil Abloh as much, if not more — a man who grew to become one of the most popular designers on Earth. Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, founder of Off-White and a unique force in the fashion industry, passed away last week at the young age of 41, victim to a cancer he had been privately fighting. While Abloh was a master of social media, gaining success as he publicized his brand on various platforms, he was able to protect his private life, highlighting the resilience with which he soldiered on while facing such a ruthless disease. Just as impressive was his versatility in his work. Indeed, the Illinois native never restricted himself to the medium of clothing. Far from it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
State News

Virgil Abloh: Founding father for a new generation of fashion

CEO of Off White, Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, husband, father and friend Virgil Abloh passed away Nov. 28 after a private battle with cancer. His influence on this generation of fashion will not be forgotten, and his commitment to supporting the Black community through fashion will be his legacy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lily Collins and Ashley Park Put an ‘Emily in Paris’ Twist on TikTok’s Viral Zico Dance Challenge in Pumps, Sandals and More Statement Shoes

To celebrate the season 2 premiere of “Emily in Paris”—which just dropped on Netflix today—Lily Collins and co-star Ashley Park filmed a stylish take on the Zico dance challenge. The challenge involves subjects dancing to Korean rapper Zico’s song “Any Song,” which originated on TikTok. Park and Collins completed the choreography during their time filming “Emily in Paris,” while behind-the-scenes of various shoots dressed as their respective characters Mindy and Emily. The duo wore a range of maximalist outfits crafted by costume designer Patricia Field for the show, featuring a variety of bright colors, bold textures and plenty of sparkle and metallic...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

Virgil Abloh Painting Sells for $1 Million

Click here to read the full article. ARTIST TO ARTIST: Social media and artistic tributes for Virgil Abloh continue to pour out in the weeks following the designer’s death. Pop artist and painter Rob Prior sold a watercolor portrait of Abloh for $1 million at Art Basel Miami. The artwork was purchased by the real estate executive Daniel Petit. Prior painted the piece live in Miami and Petit was on hand to watch every last stroke. The painting came with an NFT version of the portrait that was created by QNFT, a division of BQT Technologies.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
houstoniamag.com

Houston Creatives Reflect on Fashion Giant Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh was a true renaissance man. Especially to Houston's creative community. The beloved fashion designer and visionary's rise to prominence is a story for generations. Raised in Chicago and formally trained as an architect, he’s best-known as the design aficionado who bridged the worlds of streetwear, music and high fashion.
HOUSTON, TX
dornob.com

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Final Collaboration with the Late Virgil Abloh

After his untimely passing, Mercedes-Benz honored influential fashion designer Virgil Abloh with a public showcase of his final collaboration with them, Project MAYBACH. “Mercedes-Benz is devastated to hear of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Our sincere thoughts are with Virgil’s family and teams,” the company said in a press release. “Now opening the world of our collaboration, and Virgil’s unique vision, to the public, we want to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent, who created endless possibilities for collaboration through his unbridled imagination and inspired all that knew his work.”
BUSINESS
WHAS 11

Drake Honors Late Virgil Abloh With New Tattoo

Paying permanent tribute. Drake is honoring the late Virgil Abloh with a powerful new tattoo. The Certified Lover Boy artist celebrated Abloh's life and legacy with a tattoo commemorating the time the fashion icon famously threw a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in June 2018.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Latest Louis Vuitton Aerogram Collection Keeps Virgil Abloh's Vision of Modern Travel Alive

‘s Aerogram collection, which was initially launched last year, is back with new updated models and colorways. As always, the Aerogram collection blends the brand’s heritage of travel with distinct modernity. While the collection’s leather goods offerings embody craftsmanship and nomadism, its sharp lines and contemporary detailing are designed for everyday elegance. Like the name of the collection, it is inspired by the aerogram, a folded sheet of paper that can both be a letter and a stamped envelope.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papermag.com

Rick Owens Gifts Ambulance to Italy's Emergency Services

Rick Owens is in the holiday spirit. The renowned designer, known for being a kinder soul then his dark designs may suggest, has gifted an ambulance to the Italian emergency transportation organization service, Croce Blu.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy