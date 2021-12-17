50 Of The Best Airbnb Rentals In Florida

When the weather starts to turn cold in the Northern states across America, we begin to crave a vacation that gives us endless amounts of sun, fabulous beaches, and lots of opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities, including yoga (preferably on a beach), kayaking, and jet skiing. There are so many top Florida destinations to experience, with a few notable ones that include Disney in Orlando, St. Augustine, The Keys, and Miami, per TripSavvy .

Travel and Leisure makes an excellent point of what not to miss when traveling to Florida. If you love an adventure, the outlet suggests that you don't miss Silver Springs, world-famous for the glass bottom boats. Or check out a prehistoric spring called Devil's Den if you love to scuba dive, and kayak the clear Crystal River and enjoy the manatee tour.

One of the best parts of travel is finding a perfect place to spend your days, from city apartments with iconic views to glamping retreats that we seriously can't get enough of. Thankfully, there are tons of getaways and accommodations with stunning views and all of the amenities to make guests feel at home. Here are the 50 best Airbnbs in the Sunshine State, factoring in location, amenities, and cost of the rental. Enjoy all that Florida has to offer!

Riverside Oasis Near Rainbow Springs State Park

Relax in this popular townhouse on the banks of the Withlacoochee River. Don't forget to check out nearby Rainbow Springs State Park, a true Florida treasure.

Aqua Vista Studio Apartment In St. Petersburg

Enjoy sweeping views of the bayou in St. Petersburg, Florida from the patio at the Aqua Vista Studio apartment, perfect for a romantic weekend for two guests.

Ocean Views In Daytona Beach

Daytona Breeze at Hawaiian Inn Resort in Daytona Beach, Florida, is the ideal perch to see ocean views every morning and evening.

Wynwood Footprints In Miami

A family of seven can enjoy the Wynwood Arts District of Miami when staying at this Airbnb within walking distance to world-class shopping and restaurants.

Marriott's Grande Vista In Orlando

Explore everything the Marriott's Grande Vista offers, including swimming pools , golf, and onsite restaurants. This two-bedroom, one-bathroom Orlando-based timeshare boasts a full kitchen and would provide the ideal stay for families planning to visit Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Guest Home Close To The Beach In Clearwater

Have easy access to Indian Rocks Beach or Clearwater Beach during your stay at a one-bedroom airy and bright guest home in Clearwater, Florida. You'll be smitten with its tropical lush garden, inground dipping pool , and backyard fire pit.

Designer Houseboat In Hollywood Beach

Fantasizing about spending time on a houseboat? This floating oasis boasts a rooftop deck where romantic memories are waiting to be made.

MoJoe's Villa In Fort Myers Beach

No need to wonder where you will get an amazing cup of Joe in Fort Myers Beach. MoJoe's Villa , a one-bedroom retreat situated above MoJoe's Coffee Bar, is the perfect stop to make right before you spend the day at the nearby beach.

Cottage With Gulf Of Mexico Views

Experience Gulf of Mexico views at this Airbnb in Englewood, Florida. This two-bedroom beachfront cottage is in a prime area of Southwest Florida. Don't be surprised if you spot dolphins during your stay.

Colorful Cottage Near Indian Rocks Beach

Enjoy a stay at one of Judy's Seaside Cottages in bright neon hues and spend your days at the tiki bar and pool or at Indian Rocks Beach.

Cottage Escape On The Space Coast

Looking for an Airbnb with plenty of character on Florida's famous Space Coast? This Cocoa Beach cottage has all you need and won't break the bank. It's also only an hour from Orlando. There's even bioluminescent kayaking nearby during the summer!

Spanish-Style Home In Melbourne, Florida

Be surrounded by historic charm while you stay at this 1925 Spanish-style home situated between the Eau Gallie Arts District and downtown Melbourne, Florida.

Fantasy World Two-Bedroom In Kissimmee, Florida

Offering two bedrooms and enough space for six guests, this Fantasy World rental in Kissimmee, Florida is an Airbnb ideal for families with its access to an onsite water park that's free for guests.

Beachfront Condo In Anna Maria Island

Head to this beachfront condo in Anna Maria Island (a hidden beach gem) and be exposed to some of the most beautiful views around from the home's private balcony!

Adorable Cottage In Lake Worth Beach

You won't regret a stay at this sweet, two-bedroom cottage in the beach town of Lake Worth. Relax on the porch swing or the hammock in the backyard for the ultimate getaway.

Explore Mt. Dora From This Popular Cottage

If you're looking for time away in a quaint village on a lake with boutique shopping, head to this popular cottage in Mt. Dora. This affordable Airbnb has a jacuzzi, and is mere blocks from Lake Dora!

Tiny House On Five Acres In Fort Pierce

If you want to join the tiny house movement, rent this farm-style abode that sits on five glorious acres of land. We bet you'll want to spend your days fishing on the property's pond.

Merritt Island Waterfront Home

Merritt Island's biggest tourist draw is NASA's Kennedy Space Center, and you'll feel fully rested with a stay at this turquoise, three-bedroom, four-bathroom island home with a heated pool overlooking the water. Don't forget to book a kayak tour nearby to see wild manatees!

The Green Cabin Ranch In Astatula, Florida

The Green Cabin Ranch is a unique accommodation in Florida that guests have returned to multiple times. This log cabin retreat is situated among beautiful Oak trees in Astatula and is ideal for bird watching on the property's seven acres.

Cape Coral Gem With Heated Pool

Be close to it all by staying at this three-bedroom, Flamingo-themed Airbnb . Enjoy the yacht club, restaurants, and shopping in Cape Coral, Florida. Plus, you'll get access to the private pool, too!

Oceanfront Paradise In The Florida Panhandle

Drink in ocean views in this gorgeous condo in Destin, FL. This popular Airbnb has everything you could want, including a lagoon pool and tiki bar.

Gateway To The Everglades

Looking to explore the famous Florida Everglades? This popular, affordable garden apartment is under $100 per night, and is right next to the endless swamps that are ripe for exploration

Private Beach Access At Belleair Beach

Wake up and walk just 20 steps to a private beach! This renovated Belleair Beach Airbnb is ideal for up to six guests and not too far from Clearwater Beach, making it a top pick for beach lovers!

Boho-Style Bungalow In Hollywood, Florida

This one-bedroom bungalow in Hollywood, Florida has beautiful boho details throughout it. We especially love the bohemian elements found in the bedroom , from the rug to the many plants. The view of the pool can't be missed!

Crane's Landing In Old Town, Florida

Crane's Landing is a retreat that is situated on an acre of land in Old Town, Florida, and an ideal spot to unwind for a weekend or a week. There's a fire pit for all to enjoy, and it's steps to the Suwannee River, which is perfect for a kayaking adventure.

The Coral At Grove Bungalows In Miami

The Coral bungalow in Miami boasts one bedroom and one bathroom, as well as room for up to four guests with amenities that include a roomy deck, pool, and outdoor grill.

Paradise Point By The Weeki Wachee River

Bring your boat and cruise down the turquoise colored Weeki Wachee River during your stay at the Paradise Point rental .

A Unique Ybor City Tiny House

Looking for a unique place to stay in the midst of the famed, historic Ybor City in Tampa? The Ybor Roost Urban Farm/Tiny House is bursting with character and is close to the nightlife Ybor has to offer.

Wizarding Home In Orlando

Planning to vacation at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter? If so, you have to stay at this " Harry Potter"-themed Airbnb in Orlando. It even has a pool!

Condo In Key West Close To Everything

Be close to everything within walking distance, including Mallory Square and the Ernest Hemingway Home, if you rent this one-bedroom condo in Key West, Florida.

Famous Treehouse In Geneva

Don't miss one of the most famous Airbnbs in all of Florida! Featured on Netflix's "Most Amazing Vacation Rentals," this treehouse is the stuff of dreams.

The Little Beach House In St. Augustine

According to TripSavvy , St. Augustine holds the title of the U.S.'s oldest city, so there's so much to explore if you visit there. We love that the Little Beach House is on the beach and close to the historic downtown.

Spanish-Style Architecture In Tampa

We can't get enough of the Spanish-inspired architecture of this apartment building, which we would be admiring daily from the massive pool. The two-bedroom rental is roomy enough for up to five guests.

Escape To The Painters House

The Painter's House in St. Augustine is a former carriage house and now a guest home for two with shared access to a beautiful garden. There's seating and a water fountain that you can spend time in during your stay.

Permaculture Farm Treehouse In Miami

Feel as if you're a world away at this romantic treehouse with space for two guests. The rental is situated in a Pithecellobium tree in the Little Haiti area and has goats, pigs, emus, and roosters. It's just 15 minutes from all of the action of South Beach, so you have the best of both worlds!

The Tiki Suite In Key West

If you dream of sleeping on the water, dream no more! The Tiki Suite in Key West , is a true glamping experience. The thatched-style hut floats atop the water and features Brazilian floors and an open-air concept.

Sprawling Home With Pool In Destin

Venture to Destin and stay at this three-bedroom, three-bathroom Airbnb for larger gatherings up to 16 guests! It has a large, ​​15 x 30 foot heated pool in the fenced backyard for all to enjoy with plenty of privacy.

Paradise Found On Captiva Island

Paradise is found at this Captiva Island 3-bedroom beachfront home . Spend your days swimming in the Gulf of Mexico, and your evenings watching stunning sunsets. Shelling is a must-do activity in this area!

Adorable1920s Bungalow In St. Petersburg

Make this heavenly, 700-square-foot bungalow your home base when planning a trip to St. Petersburg, Florida. The historic, 1920s home has been updated, too.

Romantic Retreat In West Palm Beach

Cobblestone pathways and tall ficus walls give plenty of privacy at this one-bedroom West Palm Beach retreat . Enjoy the private pool and secluded dining area for a dreamy, romantic getaway for two.

Mediterranean Villa In Cape Coral

This five-bedroom Mediterranean Villa in Cape Coral is a modern getaway with access to a sailboat that can whisk you off to Sanibel island and Fort Myers Beach in under 10 minutes.

ManCave Rental Near Orlando, Florida

Stay at a place out of the ordinary when planning a vacation near Orlando. This one-bedroom ManCave apartment located on an airplane hanger fits the bill with eclectic décor to entice all who stay there.

Relaxing Retreat In Old Naples

Venture to Old Naples in Southwest Florida and stay at this one-bedroom abode close to the beach and restaurants! Spend your evenings admiring the sunsets from the private patio!

Seven Disney Themed Bedrooms In Kissimmee

If you're planning the ultimate Disney vacation, then this seven-bedroom home is a real treat. All bedrooms are themed with costumes, and two favorites are the Universal Studios "Harry Potter" Themed Dorm Room and Disney's "Frozen" room. Plus, there's a '50s style diner for the kids to enjoy meals at!

Oceanfront Island Living In The Florida Keys

Live your life directly on the ocean at this Islamorada island retreat on a private beach. This Florida Keys treasure is also close to restaurants.

Cottage In Englewood, Florida

Just 15 minutes from Englewood Beach or Boca Grande beach, this three-bedroom cottage is an ideal beach vacation destination.

Tranquil Cabin On 25 Acres

Enjoy total seclusion on 25 acres with a stay at this two-bedroom cabin away from it all! If you do decide to venture out, you'll be only a 35 minute drive to Pensacola.

Jungle Paradise Studio In Sarasota

Being just five minutes from downtown Sarasota feels far away at this one-bedroom Jungle Paradise Studio . It has a plunge pool with a waterfall to make you forget any worries.

Riverfront Getaway Near Downtown Tampa

Take in the gorgeous surroundings of this one-bedroom escape on the Hillsborough River as you sit near the fire pit. Or, venture onto the river with provided kayaks and paddleboards for the perfect start of your day before you explore downtown Tampa.

High-End Rental In Four Corners, Florida

This 15,000-square-foot luxury villa with 10 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms is perfect for big spenders and large families. Boredom isn't an option here: There's a bowling alley, a basketball court, a movie room for a family movie night, a spa, and a fitness facility, so basically, you'll live like a celebrity .

