For his entire life, Dan Glessing's family has been associated with Minnesota Farm Bureau. "The organization has done a lot for myself and my family," said Glessing, who was elected president of the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation on Nov. 19 at MFBF's annual meeting. "My grandparents were members, my parents were members and active on the county level — and once I saw all that Farm Bureau was doing for farmers and agriculture in rural areas, I threw my hat in and got active."

