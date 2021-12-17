FileZilla Server 1.2.0 RC1

Recently, I have begun to work on a new Julia package for Julia called Jockey.jl. Jockey.jl is going to be a lot of work, and consists of a general, Julia-based, virtual session server that returns calls into JavaScript sessions. What is cool about this approach is that it will allow me to work with some awesome Julian ways of handling data, and using JSON as a mid-way between that, and the interface. That in mind, the Julia side of things still is going to need all sorts of additions, such as authentication, session-based user accounts, data formatting (for saving and loading files.)

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO