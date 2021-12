VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Thursday drawing, to win $1.65 million.

The ticket was sold at Jak Petroleum Company LLC, 2232 River Road, Vandergrift, which earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 39,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

