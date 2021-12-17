ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Robert Rodriguez still wants to make an Alita sequel with James Cameron

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron are still hoping to make an Alita: Battle Angel sequel. The sci-fi film, directed by Rodriguez with Cameron producing, debuted in 2019. While the film has a passionate fanbase campaigning for a sequel, it grossed around $400 million at the worldwide box office, and there's been...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Wants A Constantine Sequel

Constantine star Keanu Reeves revealed that he's been trying to get another film made. The Matrix star sat down on Stephen Colbert to talk about the upcoming entry in that franchise. But, during their conversation, Reeves revealed that he's been trying to get another Constantine off the ground. Even more interesting is the fact that no one seems to be particularly motivated to bring that to fruition. This must be a letdown for fans of the DC Comics character as they would love any morsel of the brit on the big screen. However, it seems unlikely that will happen any time soon. That isn't going to stop Reeves from trying it looks like. He's been firm that he loves Constantine, and anything is possible. For fans of the property, one only has to look at some of the more recent developments in the DC movie landscape to hold onto the hope that nothing really ever dies.
MOVIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

James Cameron Gives First Look at ‘Avatar 2’

It’s been over ten years since Avatar debuted and quickly went on to become the biggest film in the history of the medium. James Cameron has spent much of that time working on sequels, which have been pushed back several times as the project ballooned to encompass four more Avatar movies, and as his series’ studio, Fox, got acquired by Disney. Barring any further delays, we’re finally about one year away from the release of the first of the films.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Robert Rodriguez Shares More Details About The Book of Boba Fett

Robert Rodriguez Shares More Details About The Book of Boba Fett. The early response to the trailers for The Book of Boba Fett was not entirely positive, in part because they show very little of what’s to come. But during a new feature in The Hollywood Reporter, director and executive producer Robert Rodriguez shares the reason for that. The trailers only draw footage from the first few minutes of episode 1. Anything beyond that would be considered too much of a spoiler.
MOVIES
/Film

Will There Be A Sequel To Alita: Battle Angel? Here's What We Know

It's been a few years since "Alita: Battle Angel" graced our screens and freaked us all out with its bold tiptoe towards the uncanny valley. Even so, Rosa Salazar still managed to make herself convincing as Alita, the charming yet lethal cyborg who is found and taken in by Dr. Dyson Ido (Christoph Waltz), a scientist who senses Alita's potential when he comes across her dismantled body discarded in a scrapyard. After nursing — or is it repairing? — her back to life, it begins to become increasingly clear that Alita is not your average cyborg. In fact, she used to fight for the enemy as a Berseker trained in the advanced martial arts technique of Panzer-Kunst. Despite her dark past, she remains committed to doing good with her strength and battle prowess, proving as much as she hacks, slashes, and rolls her way through the two-hour film.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Salazar
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
James Cameron
IGN

Avatar 2: James Cameron Shares Set Photos from Long-Awaited Sequel

After a decade of production, delays, and headlines, the Avatar sequels are starting to feel much more real, as director James Cameron has shared new photos from the set of the highly-anticipated Avatar 2. One picture shows a look a Cameron standing alongside Edie Falco's General Ardmore standing in the...
MOVIES
thechronicle-news.com

James Cameron says Avatar 2 needs to make money

James Cameron says 'Avatar 2' needs to "make a lot of money". The 67-year-old filmmaker has opened up on the highly anticipated follow-up to his 2009 blockbuster - which is set to hit cinemas 2022 - and he admitted there is a lot of pressure on big budget movies following the impact of the pandemic and streaming.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Disney Plus#Avatar#Immediate Media
arcamax.com

James Cameron lived in rainforest 'for a few days' while making Avatar 2

James Cameron and the 'Avatar 2' cast lived in a rainforest "for a few days" while making the movie. The 67-year-old director headed to Kauai, Hawaii's fourth largest island, to get a real feel of the rainforest by cooking in underground fire pits and drinking water from the area's leaves.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

James Cameron Explains Why He Shot 3 ‘Avatar’ Sequels At The Same Time

Ever since the multiple “Avatar” sequels were announced, James Cameron hasn’t hidden the fact that the franchise is a completely massive undertaking. Say what you will about the quality of the first film, “Avatar” is one of the biggest franchises in the world and there’s a lot of pressure on the filmmaker to deliver the goods (and to break new ground) with the sequels. And judging by the description of the filming schedule for the “Avatar” sequels, it’s clear James Cameron is nothing if not incredibly busy.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Keanu Reeves confirms he met with Marvel and Kevin Feige

Keanu Reeves has confirmed he has met with Kevin Feige about a Marvel role. In 2019, the Marvel Studios president told ComicBook.com that Marvel talks to Reeves for "almost every film we make." We finally have an update on whether Reeves has found a place in the MCU, though, and the answer is: not so far.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Robert Rodriguez Claims The Book of Boba Fett was Filled with A Lot of Secrecy

It came as a major shock to a lot of Star Wars fans when Lucasfilm announced the arrival of a new spinoff show called The Book of Boba Fett out of nowhere following the epic Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Turns out, even the House of Mouse was kept in the dark with the development of the show, at least that's what director Robert Rodriguez claims. According to the series' co-showrunner, the show, which reportedly serves as Season 2.5 of The Mandalorian was filled with so much secrecy, not even Disney was aware of what was actually going on.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar+

Win Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron

Everyone knows that James Cameron is something of a directorial genius. Plenty of people are aware of his flair for visual effects too. But do you appreciate what a talented artist he is?. New book Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron raids the personal collection of the man behind...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
IndieWire

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
MOVIES
Variety

‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

8K+
Followers
23K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy