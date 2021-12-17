Robert Rodriguez still wants to make an Alita sequel with James Cameron

It's been a few years since "Alita: Battle Angel" graced our screens and freaked us all out with its bold tiptoe towards the uncanny valley. Even so, Rosa Salazar still managed to make herself convincing as Alita, the charming yet lethal cyborg who is found and taken in by Dr. Dyson Ido (Christoph Waltz), a scientist who senses Alita's potential when he comes across her dismantled body discarded in a scrapyard. After nursing — or is it repairing? — her back to life, it begins to become increasingly clear that Alita is not your average cyborg. In fact, she used to fight for the enemy as a Berseker trained in the advanced martial arts technique of Panzer-Kunst. Despite her dark past, she remains committed to doing good with her strength and battle prowess, proving as much as she hacks, slashes, and rolls her way through the two-hour film.
