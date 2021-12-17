There's a Major Hair Change to Look Out For in Spider-Man: No Way Home

*Spoiler warning for Spider-Man: No Way Home below.*. The Academy just spoiled Spider-Man: No Way Home in a massive way. Twitter users logged onto Twitter today, only to be met with an absolutely wild post from The Oscars. They were celebrating three generations of Spider-Men. Well, it's not hard to see that gives some of the big multiverse surprises away. Marvel fans were not happy about the organization posting these so soon after the movie was released. There's been a lot of talk about a 24 hour grace period for spoilers with new releases. But, maybe The Academy thought that the rumors about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire showing up in the movie would soften the blow. Not really for a lot of Spider-Man fans, and they let them hear about it. Spoilers or not, the movie is off to an amazing start at the box office. It will be curious if all this word of mouth actually helps the movie in the coming days. Check out some of the reactions down below:

