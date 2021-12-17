There's a Major Hair Change to Look Out For in Spider-Man: No Way Home

After months and months of waiting and speculating, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally here! The third movie to feature Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero, Peter Parker, has plenty of twists and turns, as well as a cast filled with familiar faces and references to past movies. As Marvel moves deeper into the multiverse, No Way Home takes the opportunity to throw it back to some beloved villains of Spider-Man past, with the iconic villains faced by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's iterations of Spidey making their way into the MCU, courtesy of Dr. Strange's botched spell. It's up to this version of Peter (plus a few friends and unexpected allies) to put things right before the multiverse shatters.
