ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Lay’s 80-proof potato vodka sells out in under three hours

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xucPL_0dPbpxHG00

(NEXSTAR) – Lay’s potato chips are well-known to salty-snack fans, but on Thursday, the brand entered the world of spirits.

“Lay’s but make it Vodka,” the snack brand posted to Twitter at 9 a.m. ET Thursday. “We partnered with [Eastside Distilling] to transform our signature, proprietary potatoes into a vodka blend.”

The 80-proof vodka then went on sale for $40 a bottle with “very limited quantity.” Just over two and a half hours later, both Lay’s and Eastside Distilling announced the vodka had sold out.

If you were hoping to get your hands on a potato vodka, have no fear – Eastside Distilling does still offer its Portland Potato Vodka .

Earlier this month, Oreo and Barefoot Wine partnered to create a cookie-flavored wine, Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend. The wine, referred to as one “that’ll send your taste buds into fits of chocolate-y delight,” sold out the same day it became available, according to Barefoot .

Fast-food chain Arby’s recently announced the launch of its 80-proof, fry-flavored vodkas . The Curly Fry Vodka was distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic while the Crinkle Fry Vodka was “a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes.” Both Arby’s vodkas have also sold out .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Vodkas#Sugar#Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Portland Potato Vodka#Arby#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FMX 94.5

Video: Customer Catches McDonald’s Employees Doing The McNasty

Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Offering Free McChicken Sandwiches Today

It's day 40ish in the long Christmas song season. It'd be hard to crown a king or queen of the season, but your list would raise eyebrows if it didn't include "All I Want For Christmas Is You" as a candidate. Less worn out at this point is McDonald's 12 days of deals promotion. Though, that too involves Mariah Carey. She's inescapable.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Cheeseburgers Today

It is day five in an almost two-week run of special holiday food deals at McDonald's. It's like an advent calendar of discounts in an app that is tethered to Mariah Carey because everything around the holidays is eligible for the seven degrees of Mariah Carey game. Each day for...
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

Lay's Potato Chips unveils limited-edition vodka for the holidays

Lay's is getting into the specialty liquor game with a new potato vodka for the holiday season. The Pepsico-owned (PEP) brand unveiled the limited-edition booze on Thursday, in an effort to deliver "new and innovative ways to bring joy and fun" to fans, according to Melissa Miranda, Frito-Lay North America's senior director of marketing.
DRINKS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy