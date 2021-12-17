ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Elementary students help spread love of reading with donation to the Imagination Library

By Ashlyn Grey
The Cullman Tribune
 7 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – West Elementary’s sixth graders on Thursday presented a donation to the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County.  Vice President of the Friends, Oakleigh Calahan, accepted the check on behalf of the organization.

In the spirit of giving, the students raised the money to donate to the Cullman County Imagination Library, an organization that mails books to children under age 5 every month, as part of their Christmas celebration. Each child was encouraged to donate just one dollar to the cause, and many children even brought in a few extra.

Working together, the students raised over $190 to donate, and the money will go towards sponsoring books for more than seven preschool-aged children in 2022.

Calahan gave a huge “thank you” to the students and asked them all to make sure any siblings or family members under age 5 were enrolled in the program. She stated, “We are thrilled to see children interested in this program and excited to give back to the community. The Cullman County Imagination Library is locally funded, and all donations help make this program a reality.”

Emma Potter, a sixth-grade student at West Elementary School, exclaimed, “Donating to the Imagination Library is good because it will help kids grow and learn to love reading!” Their teachers added, “We are excited to spread the joy of reading with our community. Reading is the foundation for learning and having this program in Cullman is equipping our children for long-term success.”

To learn more about the Cullman County Imagination Library or donate, please visit https://ccimaginationlibrary.com/ .

