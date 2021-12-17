ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dental Arts wins Cullman Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Month

By Sara Gladney
 7 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Chamber of Commerce presented this month’s Small Business of the Month Award to Dental Arts.

Dental Arts has sponsored events held by the Chamber and they provide services to customers who may not be given treatment in a larger city. Dental Arts partners with dental specialists at the top of their field and brings them to their office so that people do not have to leave town to receive needed dental attention. Dental Arts has been providing comprehensive dental services to Cullman and the surrounding area since 1981.

Dr. Kari Bartlett took over Dental Arts in 2015 and expanded the office’s cosmetic dental procedures available to patients. Dr. Bartlett had a state-of-art office built on 4th Ave NE to better serve her patients. Dr. Bartlett, Dr. Abby DiLuzio, Dr. Kaitlin Byerly and their staff remain committed to providing top-quality dentistry and friendly, personal service for the community. To learn more about Dental Arts visit https://www.dentalartscullman.com/ .

The Chamber presents one recognition award to the small business community every month. The monthly winners are the nominees for the Small Business of the Year award which is presented in February at the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 100 employees, be active as a volunteer or participate in Chamber activities, be established for at least 2 years, and provide superior customer service. Dental Arts meets all of these requirements.

Deadlines for nominations are the 15 th of each month. To nominate a small business, visit https://www.cullmanchamber.org/small-business-of-the-month-nomination-form/ .

