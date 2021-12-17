How to sort storm debris for trash collection

Residents with disaster-generated debris from the severe storms and tornadoes in

Kentucky should follow instructions from local officials about sorting materials and placing

on the curb for collection.

Debris should be sorted into these categories:

Electronics. Examples: television, computer, audio equipment, phone, DVD player

Hazardous Waste. Examples: oil, batteries, pesticides, cleaning supplies, compressed gas, paints. (Note: If you suspect that materials contain lead-based paint, keep them moist or contain materials in plastic bags so that the paint does not become airborne.)

Construction & Demolition debris. Examples: lumber, roofing, and other structural debris strewn by storm

Household Garbage. Examples: bagged garbage, discarded food, paper, packaging

Large Appliances/white goods. Examples: refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher. (Note: Do not leave doors unsealed or unsecured.)

Vegetative Debris. Examples: trees, tree branches, logs, plants, leaves

Do not place debris on or near downed power lines or close to utility boxes.

Your local officials will tell you what is and isn’t authorized for pick up.

Debris should not block the roadway. It should also not be put around trees, poles, fire hydrants or meters for easier removal.

