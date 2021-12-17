ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Relationship: Here's How The Future Queen Affected By Sussexes' Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure as senior royals, reportedly, stressed Prince William and Kate Middleton. Not only that, but the Duchess of Cambridge is also "upset" about it, making her truly affected by their exit.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William, Kate MiddletonReuters

A source told People that the Sussexes' withdrawal from their royal roles had been "hugely stressful" on the Cambridges. However, if there was one thing it had done good for them, it brought Prince William and Kate much closer together.

The insider revealed that the future queen consort was so upset because her husband was also disappointed. Seeing the father of her kids in that situation was so tough for her herself.

