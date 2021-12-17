ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Walberg announces grants for Hillsdale County Drug Treatment Court

 7 days ago

Congressman Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, announced Friday the Hillsdale County Drug Treatment Court has been awarded nearly $1.5 million in federal grants by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“No community is immune from the devastating impacts of our nation’s drug crisis, and it is critical that we use every available tool to combat this epidemic,” said Walberg. “In the past, I’ve had the privilege of speaking at a graduation ceremony for Hillsdale County’s Drug Treatment Court and commend those who completed this program. I’ve seen firsthand this successful model at work and the life change it can help bring about. With these grants, I am encouraged that Hillsdale County will have additional resources to help give more individuals and families a pathway to hope and recovery.”

The Drug Treatment Court will receive a $500,000 grant to enhance new and existing programs, including the implementation of a felony track which is expected to double the court’s participant population. T

A second grant of $996,944 will go to the Family Treatment Court Project to expand its capability to serve additional families in the greater Hillsdale area.

