ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Senate confirms Milwaukee mayor Barrett as Luxembourg ambassador

By Associated Press
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ljo2W_0dPboA9800

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The City of Milwaukee will soon have a change in leadership.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday evening confirmed the nomination of Mayor Tom Barrett to become ambassador to the small European country of Luxembourg.

Barrett, who was elected mayor in 2004, did not say when he plans to step down. Common Council President Cavalier Johnson will become acting mayor until a special election can be held to fill the remainder of Barrett’s term, which ends in 2024.

Johnson is one of seven candidates who have filed papers to run for the permanent position. Others include Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic and former Ald. Bob Donovan.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pay raises for Wisconsin state employees approved

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday approved 2% pay raises for all state employees except the Milwaukee County district attorney. The bipartisan Joint Committee of Employment Relations voted unanimously to approve the pay plan. But whoever is Milwaukee County district attorney after the 2024 election will not get the pay raise that all other district attorneys will receive.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election#Ap#The U S Senate#European#Common Council
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW regents boost top leaders’ salary ranges amid searches

University of Wisconsin System officials have dramatically increased salary ranges for top leaders, giving them more leverage as they search for the next system president and UW-Madison chancellor. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Board of Regents on Monday unanimously approved boosting the system president's salary range by almost 7%; the UW-Madison chancellor's range by 21.7%; and the UW-Milwaukee chancellor's range by 32%. The regents approved a 7.1% increase for other chancellors, a 5.5% increase for system vice presidents, a 5% increase for the UW-Madison provost and a 9.6% increase for the UW-Milwaukee provost. The system is currently searching for replacements for interim President Tommy Thompson and outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy