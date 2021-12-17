23 recruits graduate from firefighter academy in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recruits from Class #S25 are graduating from Department of Fire Services’ Springfield Campus Friday.

Certificates will be given to 23 graduates during a ceremony at the Department of Fire Services located at 100 Grochmal Avenue in Springfield. The recruits will represent the 10 departments of Athol, Charlton, Chicopee, Easthampton, Falmouth, Gardner, Ludlow, Pittsfield, West Barnstable and Westfield.

Sean Morris: Athol Fire Department Awtumn Courville: Charlton Fire Department Christian Haley: Chicopee Fire Department Rich Gallo: Easthampton Fire Department Kevin Truong: Easthampton Fire Department Anthony DePrizio: Falmouth Fire Department Nathan Desrochers: Falmouth Fire Department Abijah Herrin: Falmouth Fire Department Brad Tolbert: Falmouth Fire Department Christopher Dauphinais: Gardner Fire Department Jamie Henderson: Gardner Fire Department Justin Babineau: Ludlow Fire Department Nicklaus Chisholm: Ludlow Fire Department Joseph Amlaw: Pittsfield Fire Department Jacob Garcia: Pittsfield Fire Department Russell Holmes: Pittsfield Fire Department Nicholas Klemansky: Pittsfield Fire Department Brian Kozaczek: Pittsfield Fire Department James Law: Pittsfield Fire Department Tyler Vu: Pittsfield Fire Department Curtis Cottrell: West Barnstable Fire Department Nicholas D’Amours: Westfield Fire Department Tyler Garfield: Westfield Fire Department

Graduations will also be held at the two other firefighting academies in Stow and Bridgewater.

