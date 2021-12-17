ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

23 recruits graduate from firefighter academy in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nItxV_0dPbnLou00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recruits from Class #S25 are graduating from Department of Fire Services’ Springfield Campus Friday.

Charity run scheduled for Sunday to benefit Longmeadow plaza fire victims

Certificates will be given to 23 graduates during a ceremony at the Department of Fire Services located at 100 Grochmal Avenue in Springfield. The recruits will represent the 10 departments of Athol, Charlton, Chicopee, Easthampton, Falmouth, Gardner, Ludlow, Pittsfield, West Barnstable and Westfield.

  1. Sean Morris: Athol Fire Department
  2. Awtumn Courville: Charlton Fire Department
  3. Christian Haley: Chicopee Fire Department
  4. Rich Gallo: Easthampton Fire Department
  5. Kevin Truong: Easthampton Fire Department
  6. Anthony DePrizio: Falmouth Fire Department
  7. Nathan Desrochers: Falmouth Fire Department
  8. Abijah Herrin: Falmouth Fire Department
  9. Brad Tolbert: Falmouth Fire Department
  10. Christopher Dauphinais: Gardner Fire Department
  11. Jamie Henderson: Gardner Fire Department
  12. Justin Babineau: Ludlow Fire Department
  13. Nicklaus Chisholm: Ludlow Fire Department
  14. Joseph Amlaw: Pittsfield Fire Department
  15. Jacob Garcia: Pittsfield Fire Department
  16. Russell Holmes: Pittsfield Fire Department
  17. Nicholas Klemansky: Pittsfield Fire Department
  18. Brian Kozaczek: Pittsfield Fire Department
  19. James Law: Pittsfield Fire Department
  20. Tyler Vu: Pittsfield Fire Department
  21. Curtis Cottrell: West Barnstable Fire Department
  22. Nicholas D’Amours: Westfield Fire Department
  23. Tyler Garfield: Westfield Fire Department

Graduations will also be held at the two other firefighting academies in Stow and Bridgewater.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Barnstable, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Longmeadow, MA
Government
City
Ludlow, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Athol, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
City
Gardner, MA
Springfield, MA
Government
City
Bridgewater, MA
City
Longmeadow, MA
City
Springfield, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Firefighting#S25#Athol Charlton#Athol Fire Department#Charlton Fire Department#Falmouth Fire Department#Gardner Fire Department#Ludlow Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy