Though the slumping Los Angeles Lakers have yet to live up to their preseason expectations, fans can rest assured that superstar forward LeBron James will not be forcing his way out of town via trade any time soon. At 16-16, the Lakers have not exactly lived up to their preseason expectations of being a championship-caliber club. But that doesn't mean James, making $41.2 million this season, is going to force his way to another roster this year.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO