Dallas, TX

Galleria Dallas ‘Snowday’ Popup Spreads Christmas Cheer

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In the spirit of the holiday season, “Snowday” is back at Galleria Dallas for the second year in a row.

It’s an immersive winter wonderland experience with more than 20 decorated rooms that allows visitors to wander through the North Pole.

And for the first time, it includes a new and improved magical Santa visit experience called “Santaland,” where children and their families are able to have a private one on one visit with Santa.

During the visit, they get their photo made and have the opportunity to talk with Santa about their wish lists.

“It really is all about the details,” said Holly Quartaro of Galleria Dallas. “Nothing was overlooked.”

The entire pop up has photo opportunities around every corner…with each room different then the last.

Staff recommend buying tickets online.

Santa will only be in Santaland until Christmas Eve, but the town of Snowday will stay open at Galleria Dallas until January 17.

