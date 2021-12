CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Bucktown in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at 12:10 p.m. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported, neighbors said the man was getting into a white Infiniti parked in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue, off Damen Avenue, when he was shot in the attempted carjacking. We are told the man is a local restaurant owner, and he is expected to recover after being shot in the leg. Two men came up to him, and at least one fired a gun. Shortly after the incident, police tape surrounded the...

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO