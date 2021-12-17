ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Coast Guard, officials monitoring 'potential' oil spill off California - local media

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard and state officials were monitoring an oil sheen spotted roughly two miles off the coast of California in the same area where a pipeline break caused a spill in October, according to a local media report.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said on Twitter here on Thursday that it was monitoring an oil sheen about 20 yards by 150 yards, spotted two nautical miles off the coast south of Warne.

Earlier this week, a federal grand jury accused Amplify Energy Corp and two of its subsidiaries of illegally and negligently discharging oil during a pipeline break in California in October and failing to respond to alarms.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Thousands of flights canceled globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,300 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant created greater uncertainty and misery for holiday travelers. Airline carriers globally scrapped at least 2,366 flights on Friday,...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Washington's Everett injured in car accident, passenger dead

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a road accident on Thursday that left a passenger dead, the National Football League (NFL) club said. The 29-year-old was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the accident, which occurred about 35 miles (56.33 km)...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Reuters

Exclusive: U.S. to lift travel curbs on eight African countries

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries imposed last month over concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant, the White House said Friday. Foreign nationals who are barred from the United States because they have been in one of the eight...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy