ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

3 leg exercises that tone your glutes and make your butt look perkier, according to a personal trainer

By Rachel Hosie
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQY1H_0dPbmHFn00
Hip thrusts are a great exercise for building well-rounded glutes. Getty
  • Exercises that work the whole leg are a great way to build shapely glutes.
  • The best exercises include hip thrusts and Bulgarian split squats, personal trainer Lucie Cowan said.
  • Challenging yourself more each week is key to making progress and getting results.

Working the glute muscles helps create the perky, round butt many people desire. However, it's important not to neglect the rest of the legs, and specifically the hamstrings, when sculpting your derrière.

Lucie Cowan, personal trainer at London gym Third Space, told Insider that her favorite exercises for building strong legs and shapely glutes are hip thrusts, banded walks, bulgarian split squats, and cable pull-throughs.

The best leg exercises for shapely glutes

Hip thrusts

Hip thrusts are a glute-dominant exercise but require tension in the whole leg, which works the quads and hamstrings.

"Sit on the ground with a bench behind you, knees bent, feet planted and a barbell resting below your hips (with a padded bar for comfort). Lean back so your shoulders are on the bench and drive the hips up lifting the bar," Cowan said.

In the top position your knees should be bent at 90°, with your body forming a straight line between shoulders and knees. Pause at the top and squeeze the glutes before lowering.

"Ensure that you're feeling the exercise mainly in the glutes, and not just the thighs or lower back — brace the core on every rep to protect the lower back," Cowan said.

Bulgarian split squats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAIrw_0dPbmHFn00
Bulgarian split squats are somewhere between a squat and a lunge. Getty

Bulgarian split squats are an iso-lateral squatting exercise which "sculpt and define the sides of your butt in a way that regular squats simply cannot," Cowan said.

To do it, stand with all your weight in one leg and the other leg behind you, with your foot resting on a bench or box with a bend in the leg.

Bend down so your back knee almost touches the ground and drive back up through the heel of the front foot, engaging the glutes. You can hold dumbbells by your side to make the movement more challenging.

Cable pull-throughs

These are similar to kettlebell swings, but use a cable machine to provide resistance throughout.

With the cable set just above knee height, hold it between your legs with your feet just further than hip width apart.

"Stand far enough from the machine that there's tension on the cable throughout the full range of motion, even when you're bent all the way over and your hands are behind your butt," Cowan said.

Hinge from the hip and thrust forward using the glutes to pull the cable between your legs.

"Contract the glutes with each rep and keep a loose grip, making sure not to turn this into an arm exercise, with arms moving forward because your hips push them forward, not because you use them to pull," Cowan said.

Banded walks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqcz5_0dPbmHFn00
Banded walks can be performed with a short-loop resistance band, or a long one. Getty

Lateral movements target the sides of the glutes.

You can perform banded walks with a short-loop band around the legs just above the knees, but Cowan prefers a long band to work the core and back more.

Step both feet onto the band with about 1ft between them. Pull it tight so it's hard to move your feet in either direction. Then twist the band around each hand so you're holding the end of the band that's under the opposite foot.

Squat down, press the legs outwards, and walk sideways like a crab, keeping your core tensed, back straight, shoulders down, and your butt down, Cowan said.

Progressive overload is key

You'll see results as long as you're pushing yourself hard enough and employing progressive overload — gradually increasing the weight or reps.

You won't see much difference in your glutes if you're using the same set of dumbbells every week, Cowan said.

"Remember that aesthetically, 'definition' will come mostly from being lean," Cowan said. "Shape is from building more muscle mass."

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
DIETS
spring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Lower Your Blood Pressure

The exercise that can reduce your blood pressure by 10 percent. The most effective type of exercise for lowering blood pressure is a combination of endurance exercise, like running, with lifting weights, research finds. When it comes to lowering high blood pressure, exercise is as useful as drugs. There is...
FITNESS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Trainer#Hips#Squats#Dumbbells#Barbell#Bulgarian
Well+Good

4 Quick and Easy Lower Body Moves That Work Your Core and Glutes in Equal Measure

Whether you're sprinting around the track, tearing up the dance floor, or rushing to get errands done on a Sunday evening, the power you need to get you through it all comes from your lower body. On this episode of Good Moves, trainer Traci Copeland takes you through a 16-minute lower-body workout that will help give your calves, hamstrings, glutes, and core the strength they need to carry you through your everyday movements.
WORKOUTS
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Exercises to Help You Master the Perfect Squat

Whether you want to get lower or make carrying heavy load easier without sacrificing form, nailing down the hallmarks of the squat is key to getting the most out of your glute workouts. In fact, dedicating some time away from the squat rack and focusing on the basics can help...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
Glam.com

5 Exercises That Flatten And Tone The ‘FUPA’

Commonly referred to as the FUPA, an acronym for fat upper pubic area, the excess fat or skin below the abdomen and above the crotch is a real struggle for many women, especially those who have just given birth. And while this is certainly nothing to be ashamed of — FUPAs are actually quite common — a chubby pelvic area can cause insecurities. When this extra fat is present, your clothes may not fit quite right or you may feel self-conscious in certain attire, such as swimsuits. The good news: There are exercises you can do to flatten and tone the area. Below you find five ways to get rid of FUPA — no dreaded crunches necessary.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
triathlete.com

5 Exercises To Bolster Your Running Form

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Since the barefoot running boom of the early aughts, there has been much deliberation over gait and running form. From stride length to foot...
WORKOUTS
AMA

Get your exercise regimen on track as a resident physician

Gyms are open again and with all but those 4 or younger eligible for safe and highly effective vaccines, 2022 should bring with it new optimism about the health of the nation. Still, after a pandemic that has lasted nearly two years, working out has often been an afterthought for many Americans. The tight schedules of medical residents and fellows putting in 80-hour workweeks make working out even more difficult.
FITNESS
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
themanual.com

Best Dumbbell Exercises for Strengthening Your Entire Body

Dumbbells are one of the more versatile pieces of exercise equipment. Sure, you’re typically limited in the maximum weight you can lift with dumbbells relative to barbells with weight plates, but the sheer number and variety of strength training exercises that can be performed with dumbbells is reason enough to familiarize yourself with this popular training tool and you may even want to consider investing in a good set of adjustable dumbbells for your home.
WORKOUTS
Inverse

One could change your relationship with exercise for good

It’s tough to keep up a gym routine. Even before Covid-19 caused a mass exodus of members, some surveys and other sources reveal two-thirds of gym memberships go unused. We’re good at signing up, it seems, less good at showing up. But there may be an easy, low-cost way to entice people back to the hallowed halls of exercise.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
healthcanal.com

Doing These 5 Exercises To Beat Sleepiness At Your Desk

Desk exercise is one popular craze taking the professional world by storm. Big brands like Peloton specialize in making fitness convenient and manageable for anybody, on any schedule. These products go far beyond the all-but-forgotten abdominal roller lying idle in your home office; it’s a technology that puts the capabilities...
WORKOUTS
Dr Frank Lipman

How Exercise Improves Your Immune Health

Regular physical activity can help us recover more quickly, heal more easily, and get an edge on all kinds of disease and injury. In fact, exercise may just be nature’s best medicine. “There is no medication or nutritional supplement that even comes close to having all of the effects exercise does,” says David C. Nieman, PhD, author of The Exercise–Health Connection: How to Reduce Your Risk of Disease and Other Illnesses by Making Exercise Your Medicine. “It’s truly the best medicine we know of.”
WORKOUTS
southfloridareporter.com

This Is The Right Way To Engage Your Core While Exercising

You’ve probably heard about the importance of having good core muscle strength. A strong core can improve posture, prevent back pain, and help you feel more capable and confident in your body. But did you know that having a strong core by itself is not enough? In fact, what’s...
WORKOUTS
East Bay Times

Apps That Exercise Your Brain and Keep You Sharp

Active Aging | Presented by: Physicians Medical Group of San Jose. Keeping your brain sharp is just as critical as staying physically fit—especially as you age. Doing puzzles, brainteasers, card games, dancing, and learning new skills are all ways you can flex and strengthen your brain muscles. If you...
CELL PHONES
Insider

Insider

226K+
Followers
19K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy