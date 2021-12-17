Colorado becomes first state to tie transportation planning to improved air quality

Information was obtained from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Colorado District Office, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation reports and Denver Business Journal research. In case of ties, companies are ranked by dollar volume of loans. Rather than lending money directly, SBA works with lenders to guarantee portions of loans ranging from $500 to $5.5 million. Its 7(a) loan program is its most popular and versatile, offering short- and long-term capital as well as the ability to refinance existing debt. Its 504 loan program is for long-term, fixed financing for a project or fixed asset such as real estate or equipment.

