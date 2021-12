Jose Antonio Cast and Gabriel Borick face off in the most polarized ballot in Chilean democratic history. Both candidates commented to reporters after the morning vote. The Conservative candidate said the presidential election would be “decided by electoral tribunals” if the ballot results were too short and the difference between the two candidates was less than 50,000 votes. “It simply came to our notice then. A decision was provided by the Survey (Electoral Service), but if that decision is too short, it is clear that the delegates at the polls have a role to play and this can be resolved in election tribunals, ”the Republican leader pointed out. After voting in the south of Santiago.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO