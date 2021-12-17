Kentucky Derby preps in Oklahoma, Japan on weekend horse racing schedule

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The shortest day of the year looms, but this week's horse racing calendar carries the promise of brighter days ahead, as action shifts to Florida and another Kentucky Derby prep is on the agenda.

Can spring be far behind?

Friday's Remington Springboard Mile in Oklahoma is the race that offers qualifying points for the Run for the Roses. Meanwhile, the second leg of the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby" went into the books Wednesday at Kawasaki Racecourse. Who won? Read on.

Aqueduct on Saturday has a pair of $500,000 races for New York-bred 2-year-olds, some of whom might move up with a good showing.

Saturday's program at Gulfstream Park has five stakes races, four of them graded. And just over the horizon is the traditional and eagerly awaited Dec. 26 Santa Anita opening day with six graded stakes.

This weekend's global calendar features Sunday's Grade 1 Asahi Hai Futurity at Hanshin Racecourse, at which six colts put unbeaten records on the line.

Today's question: If you can afford to breed or buy a Justify yearling, do you really need to have someone give you a Ferrari? (See News and Notes, below.)

Now, let's dash to our sleigh and to our team give a whistle ...

The Run for the Roses

Friday's $400,000 Remington Springboard Mile has a well-matched field of nine juveniles vying for the 10 "Road to the Kentucky Derby" points afforded the winner.

Steve Asmussen entered two -- Concept, who won the local Kip Deville Stakes two starts back, and Classic Moment, last seen breaking his maiden at Churchill Downs in his second start.

Those two, along with Zia Park-based Bye Bye Bobby, are among the favorites on a morning line topped at 7-2 odds by Gulfstream Park visitor Make It Big. That Neolithic colt, trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., won both previous starts in his native Florida.

Eleven New York-bred colts and geldings signed on for Saturday's $500,000 Great White Way Division of the New York Stallion Stakes at Aqueduct.

Bustin Pietre won at first asking at Belmont Park, then was second in the Notebook Stakes at the Big A in his latest. Maseta was last seen reporting third in the Central Park Stakes. The others are a mix of maiden winners, claimers and still maidens.

Already in the books:

Two foreign "Roads" to the Kentucky Derby exist, and the Japanese one hit its halfway point Wednesday as Dry Stout rolled to a decisive win in the Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun at Kawasaki Racecourse.

The Sinister Minister colt remains undefeated after three starts, all on the dirt, and earned 20 points on the leaderboard. That puts him first with Consigliere, winner of the first leg, second with 10.

The points on offer rise through the next two events, so the outcome probably won't be known until it's all over, just more than a month before the Run for the Roses.

Dry Stout, bred by Shimokobe Farm and races in the colors of YGG Horse Club Co, Ltd., was one of just five horses in the 14-horse field based at a Japan Racing Association track. The others came from Kawasaki or other locally administered tracks of the National Association of Racing.

None of the horses who competed in the first leg of the series, the Cattleya Stakes on Nov. 27 at Tokyo Racecourse, participated in the Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun, so it's tough to unravel which connections might be serious candidates for a trip to Louisville.

Also in the books:

Wheres Braydon worked to the lead heading into the backstretch run in Monday's $100,000 Steve Prather Stakes for New Mexico-breds at Zia Park and never looked back.

At the wire, the Artful Run gelding was out front by 2 1/2 lengths, with Warrior's Mark second and Lonzo Who third.

Wheres Braydon, with Enrique Gomez in the irons, ran 1 mile and 70 yards on a fast track in 1:43.32.

Also on the weekend schedule: Friday's $60,000 Lost in the Fog Juvenile at Turf Paradise and Saturday's $75,000 Joshua Radosevich Memorial for Ohio-breds at Mahoning Valley.

The 2-year-old fillies

Saturday's $500,000 Fifth Avenue Division of the New York Stallion Stakes at Aqueduct attracted 11 state-bred fillies.

Morning Macha, a Central Banker filly, shows promise in a bunch that includes some recent claiming race winners and a few still maidens. Morning Macha has won two in a row, both at Parx Racing, and also performed well at Saratoga.

Howdyoumakeurmoney, by Freud, won the Presque Isle Debutante and finished second in the Glorious Song at Woodbine, both on the all-weather, but broke her maiden on the Saratoga turf.

Watch Shigeko, a Japan colt trained by Christophe Clement for owner Barry Schwartz. He won his second start at Belmont Park, an off-the-turf affair run in the slop in an incredibly slow time and drew the outside gate for this but looks ripe for improvement.

Also on the weekend schedule are Friday's $100,000 Trapeze Stakes at Remington Park and Friday's $60,000 Arizona Juvenile Fillies at Turf Paradise.

Gulfstream Park

Five stakes on the Saturday program mark the highlight of the U.S. racing weekend.

Fearless and Mighty Heart top the morning line for the $150,000 Grade III Harlan's Holiday at 1 1/16 miles on the dirt.

Fearless, a 5-year-old Ghostzapper gelding, won the Grade II Gulfstream Park Mile in February, finished second in the Grade II Oaklawn Handicap and third in the Grade III Pimlico Special before a break. He was second in his return here Nov. 21.

Mighty Heart, the 2020 Queen's Plate and Prince of Wales hero, makes his first Florida start. He left Woodbine on a high note, winning the Grade II Autumn Stakes Nov. 14.

Dream Marie is a solid favorite among six entered for the $100,000 Rampart Stakes for fillies and mares at 1 mile on the dirt. The 4-year-old Graydar filly has been rested since finishing second in the Love Sign Stakes at Colonial Downs on Aug. 23.

Frank's Rockette and Center Aisle, both Into Mischief 4-year-olds, stick out among eight set for the $100,000 Grade III Sugar Swirl for fillies and mares at 6 furlongs on the dirt.

Frank's Rockette has missed a top-three finish only twice in her 18 career starts and one of those misses was an 11th-place finish in the 2020 Breeders' Cup Sprint -- miles above this class.

Center Aisle cost $1.5 million as a 2-year-old, but hasn't quite worked out. She got an 11-months break and came back to win twice in October and November. She steps back up in class. Interesting matchup.

The best of East Coast turf racing shifts to the Sunshine State, and so does the division heavyweight barn of trainer Chad Brown. His speedy 6-year-old Point of Entry gelding Analyze It is the morning-line favorite in the $200,000 Grade II Fort Lauderdale at 1 1/8 miles on the turf.

Analyze It has seldom been out of the frame throughout a career that was interrupted by a layoff of nearly two years after finishing third, beaten less than 1 length, in the 2018 Breeders' Cup Mile. He was last seen winning a $100,000 heat at Belmont Park Oct. 8. Space Traveler likely will be chasing him down the stretch in this in search of his first U.S. win.

The $100,000 Grade III Suwanee River for fillies and mares at 1 mile on the turf has a field of 12 with several likely prospects.

The 3-1 morning-line favorite is Shifty She, a 5-year-old Gone Astray mare who exits a win in the Grade III Noble Damsel at Belmont Park. In a Hurry, Alms, Summering, Sweet Melania and Princess Causeway are all at single-digit odds on the line.

Oaklawn Park

The Hot Springs track added several tasty stakes to spice up its extended 2021-22 schedule and Saturday's $200,000 Tinsel Stakes at 1 1/8 miles is one of those.

Lone Rock and Warrior's Charge are the early favorites in a field of seven. Lone Rock, a 6-year-old Majestic Warrior gelding from Robertino Diadoro's barn, has won eight of his last 10 starts. He won the Grade II Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Stakes at Del Mar on Breeders' Cup weekend and has been working in Hot Springs ever since.

Warrior's Charge, a 5-year-old son of Munnings, has gone winless in his last eight starts while competing against top foes, and was second in a Keeneland allowance event in his last outing.

Aqueduct

Sunday's $125,000 Queens County at 9 furlongs has a field of nine -- notably, Bourbonic. The 3-year-old Bernardini colt hasn't won since the Grade II Wood Memorial over the same track boosted him to the Kentucky Derby, where he finished 13th.

He hasn't won in four intervening starts and finished fourth, beaten 17 1/4 lengths, in his last start, the Discovery Handicap at Aqueduct. This is about an equivalent field, so if improvement isn't noted, it could be back to the drawing board for trainer Todd Pletcher.

All six entrants in Sunday's $100,000 Gravesend Stakes at 6 furlongs are proven graded-stakes contenders, and there's not much to separate them.

Wonderwherecragis comes off a win in the Grade III Bold Ruler at Belmont Park. Jaxon Traveler has been an ATM for trainer Steve Asmussen, hitting the board in all 11 career starts. There's nothing against the others -- Majestic Dunhill, Wendell Fong, Drafted and Chateau.

Turfway Park

Snapper Sinclair has had an interesting year. He started with a win at Oaklawn Park, traveled to Dubai to finish fourth in the Grade II Godolphin Mile, finished second in the Grade II Opening Verse on the Churchill Downs turf and won the $400,000 TVG Stakes on the Kentucky Down grass layout.

Then, the 6-year-old son of City Zip went west to finish second in the Grade II Eddie D Stakes on the Santa Anita downhill turf course and sixth in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. Now, trainer Steve Asmussen sends him onto the all-weather surface for the first time where he faces 10 foes in Saturday's $100,000 Prairie Bayou.

Rushie, a consistent graded stakes performer for Mike McCarthy, also tries the artificial surface for the first time in the Prairie Bayou. His big score came in the 2020 Grade II Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs.

Cross Border gets serious class relief after crossing swords with some of the best on the turf throughout the year.

Around the world, around the clock:

Japan

A full field of 2-year-olds, six of them undefeated, is set for Sunday's Grade 1 Asahi Hai Futurity at Hanshin Racecourse.

Among them is Dobune, a Deep Impact colt who sold for US$4.5 million at the Chiba 2-year-old sale in May. He's 2-for-2 for Susumu Fujita, a technology entrepreneur and relatively new owner.

Among the others, Serifos, a Daiwa Major colt, has three wins including two stakes and Sprit the Sea, a filly by Deep Impact, won her only previous start.

The Asahi Hai Futurity, contested at 1,600 meters on the Hanshin outside turf course, has been a springboard for some nice horses in recent years.

Salios went on from a 2019 victory to win two legs of the Japanese Triple Crown in 2020. Admire Mars went from a 2018 Futurity win to victories in the Grade 1 NHK Mile and the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile during a successful international career.

News and notes

Speaking of "them as has, gets," Coolmore Australia will award a Ferrari to the buyer of a horse from Justify's first crop who is the first to win a designated qualifying 2- or 3-year-old race.

This offer starts with the Magic Millions Yearling Sale in January 2022, and will apply to all yearling sales throughout the year in Australia and New Zealand, as well as all owner-breeders with Justify yearlings to race.

"In the past, other farms have offered cash bonuses as incentives for various first crop sires," said Coolmore Australia principal Tom Magnier. "However, with a stallion as special as Justify, we thought it was appropriate to reward the owners of the first Group 1-winning Justify with a Ferrari.

"Ferraris and Justify have so much in common," he added. "They are both fast, red, powerful and incredibly stunning, and given the quality of his stock that we have seen, we're convinced that we will be giving one away."