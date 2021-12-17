ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

13-year-old Naugatuck student arrested for allegedly sharing threatening social media post

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 7 days ago

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a teen in Naugatuck for allegedly sharing a threatening post on social media.

Naugatuck Police said they learned of the social media post Thursday night. Police said the 13-year-old boy, a student at City Hill School, shared a post that suggested fellow students stay home from school Friday because of “what he might do.”

The teen was charged with breach of peace and will appear in Waterbury Juvenile Court Friday.

In response to the threatening post, additional officers are patrolling schools in the borough out of an abundance of caution.

Law enforcement and schools across the country are on high alert amid an apparent TikTok trend threatening violence nationwide on Friday.

TikTok released a statement Thursday which reads, “We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

Region 10 schools canceled classes Friday following reported threats that specifically targeted the district.

Emily Lopez
7d ago

I don't know why they do that. my granddaughter had to hide in a closet with some of class and the others in her class in another closet. I can only imagine how scared they were. she's 14 so her classmates must be the same ages. I guess whoever is doing this must think they won't get arrested. You send you kid to school not knowing if you will see them again. SENDING THEM TO SCHOOL! NOT GOING TO WAR! THEY ARE NOT IN A DANGEROUS JOB! THEY ARE GOING TO SCHOOL!

Anna Bosza
7d ago

These kids shouldn’t have iPhones to begin with but parents should teach them how to use their phones. Where are the parents? They should be held accountable and responsible for their children’s actions

