The Best Of The John Kincade Show 12-17-2021

Mike opens the show with his expectations for tonight’s Eagles game with a lot still in limbo as it is unknown if Washington will have either of their QB’s available as they have not cleared COVID protocol in time for the game tonight. Mike also has reaction to the Sixers when over the Celtics and wants to hear from the Embiid haters (0:00-42:02). The Eagles conversation continues as Mike ponders what we will see out of Jalen Hurts tonight coming off the injury and Mike and Tyrone look at the playoff picture going into tonight. Jen dives into some interesting stories outside the world of sports on “What’s Brewin’ with Jen” including a McDonald’s worker saving a choking customer, a Jersey man facing jail time for posing as a former Patriots player to get family Super Bowl Rings (42:02-1:26:30). Eagles beat reporter NBC Sports Philadelphia joins Mike to preview tonight’s WFT/Eagles game, Washington’s QB situation after the news comes out that Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen didn’t clear COVID protocols and what to expect from Jalen Hurts. Mike, Tyrone and Jen get into a conversation over wine glasses that leads to a question on the proper cleaning of wine glasses and whether they should go in the dishwasher. Mike closes out the show with more of your calls and predictions on the Eagles game (1:26:30-2:47:56).

