Contra Costa County COVID-19 testing sites to be closed for the holidays

Contra Costa County, California – If you would like to get tested for COVID-19 in Contra Costa County for the holidays, you won’t be able to because all county and state COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on December 24th, December 25th, December 31st, and January 1st, 2022.

In Contra Costa County, there are now 1,436 active COVID-19 cases, with 10 people in the ICU.

Contra Costa County has a population of 1.3 million people.