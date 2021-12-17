ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Charges dismissed against Albany landlord accused of kidnapping tenants

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYjDD_0dPbkToX00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Charges have been dropped against an Albany landlord who was accused of kidnapping his tenants. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office confirms to NEWS10 that the case against Shawn Douglas was dismissed due to lack of victim cooperation.

Sentence reduced for local man convicted of breaking into homes to watch people sleep

Douglas was arrested in February 2021 after allegedly kidnapping two tenants from his property and dumping them in a cemetery 30 miles away. In the police report, the two accusers say they were abducted, restrained with zip ties and covered with pillowcases. They then claim Douglas dumped them off in a rural cemetery in the town of Ghent.

Douglas was reportedly frustrated he couldn’t evict the victims from his home because of a state-wide ban on evictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady police investigating homicide

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Schenectady say a domestic violence incident has left one woman dead. Her boyfriend is now facing murder charges. Schenectady Police confirmed to NEWS10 that they are investigating a homicide that happened on 964 State Street Thursday. Police received multiple calls from a man on Chrisler Avenue near Rotterdam. “So our units […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ghent, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Florida doctor extradicted to Vermont for 2019 homicide arraignment

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (NEWS10) — Joseph Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida was extradited to Vermont on Thursday. He is set to be arraigned next week for the fatal shooting of a Bostonian in Vermont in 2019. Authorities say Piri is the prime suspect in the homicide of 44-year-old trucker Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, whose body was found inside […]
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Former NFL player and Albany native Dion Lewis arrested

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Guilderland Police, former NFL running back and Albany native Dion Lewis was arrested Sunday, December 19. Lewis was arrested by Guilderland Police after he refused to take a breath test. Lewis was arrested at 12:04 a.m. at Western Avenue and Church Street in Guilderland following a traffic violation. He […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Landlord#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Court denies request to throw out St. Clare’s pension case

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christmas came early for many former employees of St. Clare’s Hospital. The state Supreme Court denied the request from the Albany Catholic Diocese to dismiss the pension case. “Lots of magic happens at Christmas and I think this is some of it,” said Mary Hartshorne. The Catholic Church has been trying […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Update on KN-95 mask and at-home COVID test kit distribution in Albany

On Thursday, the City of Albany received more than 30,000 KN-95 Masks and approximately 3,000 At-Home COVID Test Kits as part of a County-wide initiative by local leaders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID. The city's COVID Equity Task Force will help determine the most equitable and prompt distribution of these vital and scarce resources.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Citizen’s groups protest $20K raise for Rensselaer County Executive

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two citizens groups are protesting the Rensselaer County Legislature’s approval of a $20,000 raise for County Executive Steve Mclaughlin. Mclaughlin was recently indicted on criminal charges by New York’s Attorney General stemming from alleged campaign finance violations. The Justice Center of Rensselaer County and Rensselaer County Women for Change held a […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1 new death and 332 new positive cases in Albany County’s COVID update

As of Thursday, December 23, 78.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 87.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy