Charges dismissed against Albany landlord accused of kidnapping tenants
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Charges have been dropped against an Albany landlord who was accused of kidnapping his tenants. The Albany County District Attorney's Office confirms to NEWS10 that the case against Shawn Douglas was dismissed due to lack of victim cooperation.
Douglas was arrested in February 2021 after allegedly kidnapping two tenants from his property and dumping them in a cemetery 30 miles away. In the police report, the two accusers say they were abducted, restrained with zip ties and covered with pillowcases. They then claim Douglas dumped them off in a rural cemetery in the town of Ghent.
Douglas was reportedly frustrated he couldn't evict the victims from his home because of a state-wide ban on evictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
