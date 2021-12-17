ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

15-Year-Old Lana Pudar Gives Bosnia & Herzegovina First Senior Int’l Medal

By Retta Race
swimswam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCM (25m) The women’s butterfly final took place tonight in Abu Dhabi, with Zhang Yufei 0f China topping the podium in a time of 2:03.01, beating the field by over a second. Runner-up went to American Charlotte Hook, with the teen clocking 2:04.35 en route to silver. Rounding...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

