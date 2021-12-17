ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street opens lower as tech stocks slide

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q53sD_0dPbjuPp00

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as big technology stocks tumbled, reeling from the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster, which pushed investors towards cyclical parts of the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 97.53 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 35,800.11.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 16.17 points, or 0.35%, at 4,652.50, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 143.66 points, or 0.95%, to 15,036.77 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Wix is one of the top website-building platforms worldwide. Vimeo is a video creation and management platform for individuals and businesses of all sizes. Latch sells software and hardware solutions to apartment complexes. Almost all investors know about the technology giants that dominate the business world. Stocks like Apple, Amazon,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Technology Stocks#Nasdaq Composite#The Federal Reserve#Dji#Spx#Ixic
Reuters

U.S. equity funds enjoy big inflows on easing Omicron worries

Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds saw big inflows in the week ended Dec. 22, supported by easing fears over the Omicron variant and strong earnings from some big companies such as Nike (NKE.N) and Micron Technology (MU.O). read more. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought $27.55 billion...
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index up as Omicron fears ease

(Updates prices, adds sector details) Dec 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, on expectations the Omicron coronavirus variant would not significantly derail global economic growth, although trading volumes are likely to be subdued due to a U.S. holiday. At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street advance, tech stocks lead gains

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index edged up on Friday with heavyweight technology stocks leading gains, taking cues from an overnight strong finish on Wall Street, in holiday-thinned trading. The Nikkei share average (.N225) edged up 0.1% at 28,824.88 by 0203 GMT, and is set to gain about...
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends Friday up slightly as trading volumes subdued

TORONTO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended Friday slightly up, adding to this week’s rise, as trading volumes stayed low amid a U.S. holiday. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.75 points, or 0.05%, at 21,229.65. For the week, it rose 3.33%, the best weekly performance in two months, helped by gains in healthcare stocks.
STOCKS
Reuters

European stocks close lower in thin holiday trade

Dec 24 (Reuters) - European shares closed lower in light holiday trading on Friday, following a recent rally in global shares on signs the Omicron coronavirus variant may not derail global economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 0.1% to 483.01 in a shortened trading session ahead of...
MARKETS
Reuters

Global equity funds see big inflows as risk appetite rebounds

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Global equity funds saw massive inflows as risk sentiment returned with investors believing that the Omicron variant won't bring a big setback to the world economy next year. According to Refinitiv data, investors purchased $33 billion worth of global equity funds in the week ending Dec....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow tops 36,000 in afternoon trade, stocks touch session highs in final trading day before Christmas

The Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the 36,000 mark in afternoon trade Thursday, as stocks rallied to session highs in the final session of trade before Christmas. The Dow was up 260 points, or 0.7%, at 36,015, while the S&P 500 index was up 36 points, or 0.8%, near 4,733, which was above its prior closing record of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 148 points, or 1%, to 15,670. Equities got a boost from the approval of additional therapies to treat COVID-19 in high-risk adults and as concerns waned about the potential for the omicron variant to cause strict lockdowns to be imposed in the U.S.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy