Georgia State

Weekend Weather: Rain moving into Georgia on Saturday

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend (NOAA)

The fog is burning off across north Georgia, but rain will move in late Friday night and into Saturday.

95.5 WSB’s weather team predicts that the rain could be heavy at times, with possible thunder.

Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend (NOAA)

We’re going over the timing of the showers in your neighborhood on 95.5 WSB.

Here’s what to know:

  • Rain chances go up beginning Saturday morning
  • Temperatures will cool down after the rain moves through into next week
Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend (NOAA)

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

