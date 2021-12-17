Weekend Weather: Rain moving into Georgia on Saturday

Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend (NOAA)

The fog is burning off across north Georgia, but rain will move in late Friday night and into Saturday.

95.5 WSB’s weather team predicts that the rain could be heavy at times, with possible thunder.

We’re going over the timing of the showers in your neighborhood on 95.5 WSB.

Here’s what to know:

Rain chances go up beginning Saturday morning

Temperatures will cool down after the rain moves through into next week

