ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

RCSO Crisis Intervention Team on pause as state sees shortage of mental health professionals

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fagk0_0dPbiFdB00

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Responding to mental health calls without the help of a mental health professional can be difficult.

“Obviously, we don’t have the expertise that a clinician brings to the solution that we’re looking for,” Lt. Danny Whitehead with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

That’s why the Crisis Intervention Team was formed last year.

It paired a deputy with a mental health professional to respond to calls — but after just eight months that program came to a halt after losing the two mental health professionals needed to keep the team going.

“We know that there’s a tremendous need for licensed clinicians to be able respond along with law enforcement, ” State Director of Adult Mental Health for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health Dr. Terri Timberlake-Brisco said.

Officials with the State Department of Behavioral Health said  they work with providers who fill those positions.

However, the pandemic has caused those providers to experience staffing shortages that have created challenges in filling positions across the state.

“Whenever our providers report that there are challenges that they are having it certainly means that there are individuals that may not be able to be supported to the full capacity that we would like,” Brisco said.

The State is offering grant funding to providers to offer incentives to recruit more mental health professionals.

“For that very point of ensuring that they have additional resources to both attract and retain necessary staff to do the work,” Brisco said.

As for the Crisis Intervention Team in Richmond County, state leaders are hoping to see it fully staffed in the future.

“We want to be able to see staff who are trained, who are appropriately credentialed and who can work in the crisis response programs to make sure that persons are able to have their needs meet,” Brisco said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Local Doctor says Omicron variant is here to stay

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Despite this emergency use authorization for the pills, you’re still 20 times more likely to die from COVID complications if you’re unvaccinated. And if you’re unvaccinated you’re more likely to pass on that virus to your less than healthy grandmother or family member with a chronic illness. Research shows the COVID-19 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
County
Richmond County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Professionals#Crisis Intervention#Ga#Adult Mental Health#State#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

FDA authorizes emergency use of COVID pill

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Pfizer’s COVID -19 pill could soon be a game changer — the treatment is the first for COVID that is in the form of a pill. “Having this over the next couple of weeks being available is a very important tool in being able to treat those with covid – […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

DHEC urges flu shots amid recent spike in cases across South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s top health agency is urging eligible residents to get their flu vaccine amid a recent spike in cases. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the state saw 755 lab-confirmed cases of the flu during a recent weekly report spanning December 5-11th. A number that health leaders said […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WJBF

South Carolina extends cash value benefit increase on fruits, veggies for WIC participants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina families who are receiving WIC assistance will continue to receive a cash value benefit on fresh fruit and vegetables through Spring 2022. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control, which manages the state’s Women, Infant and Children Nutritional Program, announced this week a temporary cash value benefit increase […]
POLITICS
WJBF

Omicron variant may impact holiday travel plans

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Some are hitting the road, while others hit the skies on one of the busiest travel days of the year. However, with the Omicron variant on the rise, some travelers aren’t taking chances — while others still feel safe to board a plane. ” As long as I’m just being […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy