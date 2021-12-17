ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions Select DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and WR Chris Olave in Latest Mock Draft

By John Maakaron
 7 days ago

The Detroit Lions will have the opportunity to select two impactful players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

CBS Sports came out with its latest mock draft on Monday, and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and No. 24 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 1 overall pick, writer Josh Edwards selected defensive end Kayvon Thibodeux, and he took wide receiver Chris Olave with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

"There was a report that came out this week suggesting the Lions would take Thibodeaux if the event were held today and I agree with that line of thinking. Thibodeaux has more upside than other options in this class. I do not think he is Myles Garrett or the Bosas, but I believe he is on that next rung down on the ladder," Edwards writes.

As the offense looks to retool, there is a strong likelihood Holmes and Co. look to add a bonafide No. 1 wideout.

Olave has been moving up draft boards, as of late. The question will be whether he has enough to become a team's top option early in his career.

Detroit cannot afford drafting a player with a top pick that will require several seasons to develop.

ESPN No Longer Available on YouTube TV: Alternative Option Available to Stream

YouTube TV and ESPN could not reach a deal just ahead of bowl season.

Pros and Cons of Lions Adding Gardner Minshew II

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions trading for Philadelphia Eagles backup QB Gardner Minshew II this offseason.

Scouting Detroit Lions RB Craig Reynolds

What does running back Craig Reynolds bring to the Detroit Lions' offense?

"Amon-Ra St. Brown has shown a lot of promise in recent weeks, but Detroit needs to add a potential alpha receiver," according to Edwards. "Olave is a selfless player and polished route-runner. There are still questions about the quarterback, but the team would have high level talent along the offensive line in addition to wide receiver, running back and tight end."

Sports
