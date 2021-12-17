ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tough mask mandates linked to fewer COVID-19 deaths, global study finds

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wSqW_0dPbhuLP00

Mask mandates work, according to a large international study that linked the laws with a reduction in COVID-19 deaths.

The study included 44 countries with a combined population of nearly 1 billion. Over time, researchers found, the increase in COVID-related deaths was significantly slower in countries with mask laws than in countries without them.

"While several studies before this have looked at the impact of masks on COVID-19 cases, fewer studies were focused on whether mask wearing may reduce COVID-19 deaths, and no study had looked at the data across multiple countries," said lead investigator Dr. Sahar Motallebi of the Department of Social Medicine and Global Health at Lund University in Malmo, Sweden.

"The large sample of culturally diverse countries in this retrospective study covers a large population, giving us more evidence towards the lifesaving potential of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

The researchers used countries in the top 50 of a United Nations' development index, which measures life expectancy, education and standard of living.

They excluded six of those countries -- four in the Southern Hemisphere -- because of potential concerns about seasonality, as well as the United States and Canada, where health policy exists at the state or provincial level rather than nationally.

Of the countries studied, 27 had face mask rules and 17 did not.

Between Feb. 15 and May 31, 2020, the countries recorded a combined 2.2 million deaths. They included 1.25 million in countries without mask mandates and nearly 914,000 in countries with mandates.

On average, countries where masks were required had an average COVID-19 death rate of 48.40 per million -- compared to 288.54 per million in countries without mandates.

On average, face mask countries also had a significantly lower daily increase in deaths compared to countries without mandates, even though those countries with no mandates had started with lower COVID-19 death rates, the study found. It was published recently in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

"To reach its full potential of saving lives, public health research should be practical and pragmatic," Motallebi said in a journal news release.

"Our primary objective was to assess lessons learned from the pandemic in order to better prepare for future potential epidemics of airborne diseases, before pharmaceutical interventions are available," Motallebi said.

With delays in vaccinations persisting around the world, masks remain an important tool for prevention, the researchers said.

That's even true after full vaccination of a population, they added. Vaccines may reduce death rates across COVID-19 variants, but not necessarily case levels, and face masks protect against rises in both.

"We don't have to choose between these two good policies of vaccination and face masks or substitute one for the other when we can and must do both in parallel," Motallebi said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on masks.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 4

HaliHannigans Cupcakery
5d ago

But Fraudci said masks don't work for Covid...did everyone forget that???

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Epidemics#Lund University#United Nations
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
239K+
Followers
46K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy