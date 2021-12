FedEx stock is down -2.26 (-0.94%) today. It is currently trading at $238.52. Here is a brief guide on where to buy FedEx stock. FedEx stock had been on the decline since the end of May 2021 but the decline seems to be coming to an end following stronger-than-expected earnings and a directive for a share buyback plan.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO