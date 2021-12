It’s that time of year again when we get to smile at all the cool new figures coming out, like these new Shantae and Shovel Knight Nendoroids. Unfortunately, the smiles only last until we see the lack of money in our wallets to afford them all. For now, collectors can smile at all of the new Nendoroids that the Good Smile Company revealed during Smile Fest Vol. 2, which took place over the weekend.

