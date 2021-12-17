Syracuse men's basketball postpones games vs. Lehigh, Cornell due to COVID-19

Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Penn State and VCU men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday was canceled, as was a matchup between Ohio State and Kentucky.

The Orange are 5-5 on the year.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for intercollegiate athletics all over the country," Syracuse University Athletics Director John Wildhack said. "Our top priority is safeguarding the health and well-being of our student-athletes, athletics staff, fans and the campus and Central New York communities. While it is disappointing to have to postpone any athletic event, this is the right decision given the increasingly difficult public health landscape."

As of Friday morning, the women's basketball team is still scheduled to play Maryland at 11 a.m. on Saturday.