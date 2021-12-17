Person found dead in Poway house fire

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – Sheriff’s deputies responding to a house fire in a Poway neighborhood early Friday morning found a person dead inside the home.

San Diego County Sheriff’s officials said deputies from the Poway Station were dispatched to the 14000 block of Crocker Road for a reported structure fire.

As the fire began to engulf the home, a deputy broke several windows in an effort to find anyone inside. The deputy spotted a person lying in a bedroom, but the person did not respond when the deputy tried to contact them.

The deputy was unable to enter the house due to the smoke and flames, and sheriff’s officials said, “Seconds later, the victim’s body was overcome by flames.”

Poway Fire Department arrived at the scene and put out the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities at the scene later pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The deceased person was not identified.

ABC 10News learned the sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit was summoned to the scene to determine what sparked the blaze.