Boston, MA

Boston police seek suspect in attempted kidnapping at Roxbury school during recess

By Dialynn Dwyer
 7 days ago

The man allegedly grabbed a student’s arm and attempted to pull the child away from the elementary school.

Boston police released this image of a suspect in the attempted kidnapping. Boston police

Boston police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a child Wednesday at the David A. Ellis Elementary School in Roxbury while the student was outside for recess.

Officers responded to the school at 302 Walnut Ave. around 2:40 p.m. after the report of the attempted abduction, according to police. School staff told the officers that three students were out at recess when an unknown man approached them and attempted to pull one of the children away by the arm.

“While grabbing the child, the suspect stated that he wanted them to come play basketball with him,” police said. “The suspect was described as an adult Black male wearing a gray suit.”

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the man.

The department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

