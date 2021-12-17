ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An actor who stayed

By Mark Larson
CHICAGO READER
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: William J. Norris, a veteran Chicago actor whose career included playing Scrooge for the Goodman production of A Christmas Carol for a dozen years and performing with the late Organic Theater in their legendary sci-fi serial, Warp!, died at his home in Iowa on November 30 at age 75....

