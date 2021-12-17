Police identify man shot, killed near Barnum Avenue in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford police are investigating after a man died and a woman was injured in a shooting on Light Street near Barnum Avenue early Friday morning.

When responding officers arrived on the scene at 1 a.m., they located two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the male victim, later identified as Tykeem Jones, 30, of Bridgeport, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time, police do not know who was responsible for the shooting.

No further information has been released at this time.

If anyone has any information concerning the shooting, contact the SPD confidential tip line (203) 375-8477 or the TIP411 phone app. You can reach investigators at (203) 381-2098 (Det. Torres) and (203) 385-4125 (Det. Policano).

