The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now

Pretzel bites at The Garrison House. Provided

Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.

Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt, Strawberry Basil, and Irish Stout ice cream from Tipping Cow Creamery. – Aram Boghosian for Boston.com

Slowly but surely, the Charles River Speedway is seeing more of its vendors opening their doors. This includes its latest newcomer, Tipping Cow Creamery, which debuted its Brighton location last weekend (the creamery already has a location in Somerville). Ice cream shops always need a little extra love in the winter, so consider this a great reason to order a scoop or two, in flavors like cannoli, mint chip, fig and goat cheese, bourbon caramel, and eggnog.

You may have caught this quiet opening last week, but in early December The Garrison House debuted in the former Magnolia Smokehouse space. Now that it’s accepting limited reservations (and plenty of walk-ins), why not make your way over to the Brookline hangout for a couple bites and some beer? The comfort food-driven menu is stacked with things like wagyu beef meatballs served with wild mushroom polenta, and crispy confit chicken wings with mixed berry barbecue and herb ranch dipping sauce. Haus pretzel bites can be dipped in cheese sauce and maple mustard — or, if you’re looking for something a little heftier, opt for the short rib with sweet potato purée. Garrison House has a mug club, too — all you have to do to become a member is drink your way through 30 beers. Over time, of course.

Any day that I can begin with tacos is a good day. If you feel the same, head over to Còsmica on Saturday, where you’ll find the restaurant’s inaugural Feliz Navidad Holiday Family Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The South End Mexican restaurant will offer chili roasted brisket tacos, huevos rancheros, and baked French toast, plus churros served with Mexican hot chocolate. Taking your kiddos along? They’ll likely enjoy the live music by Little Groove from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chocolate Covered Candy Cane Martini at Lobby Bar. – The Godfrey Hotel Boston

If you’re going to have a martini in the week leading up to Christmas, it might as well be a candy cane-inspired one. Cassie Stockbridge from the Godfrey Hotel Boston’s Lobby Bar has created just the thing: a chocolate covered candy cane martini, featuring candy cane-infused vodka, white chocolate Godiva liqueur, and peppermint Schnapps. It’s sweet, it’s boozy, and it’s definitely fit for the holidays.

There’s a catch, sure, but it’s a fun one. On Sunday, Southie’s Local 149 will host an ugly sweater/boy band brunch, giving away free mac and cheese fritters to anyone who wears an ugly sweater. The diner with the ugliest sweater (what an honor!) will receive a free brunch entrée, which ranges from dishes like chilaquiles and a frittata to stuffed French toast and breakfast steak. Boy band music will play in the background, making me wonder if there’s a perfect NSYNC ugly sweater out there.