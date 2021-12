The explosion of deer ticks in the northeast may be linked to black bears, who have been found to be perfect hosts to the disease carrying parasites. The abundance of deer ticks throughout the northeast could be perpetuated by growing black bear populations, according to a new study. Findings published in the International Journal of Parasitology suggests black bears, particularly males, are greatly contributing to the spread deer ticks. Researchers and biologists at Pennsylvania State University found the body of a bear is an ideal habitat for deer ticks, durring all mobile stages of their life. Deer ticks are the verity of tick that transmits Lyme Disease.

WILDLIFE ・ 4 DAYS AGO