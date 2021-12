Is there a way where, I can generate report of firewall events, Like login events from system logs, As daily basis. And I will share through email. All the reports in Firewall/Panorama are supporting only Traffic, Threat,... related events. I could not find any way to run a report for system logs, however if you are only interested in login events, then potentially one of the workaround could be enable under log setting in: Device > Log Settings > System, then use for example this filter: ( subtype eq auth ). The disadvantage of this, you will get an email for every login attempt.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 HOURS AGO