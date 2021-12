Ana Marcela Cunha and Florian Wellbrock Earn Swimming World Open-Water Swimmer of the Year Honors. As the 2021 campaign unfolded, there was a distinct different between the athletes who ruled the open-water circuit. On the female side, Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha is fully focused on what she can do without lane lines. On the men’s side, Germany’s Florian Wellbrock opts to split his concentration between the pool and open water. Despite their different approaches, Cunha and Wellbrock ended up in the same place for the Year, named Swimming World’s Open-Water Swimmers of the Year. Here is a look at what they achieved.

