ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Although Climate Change Is No Laughing Matter, New Movie from Malvern Native Hopes to Get Giggles from It

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28l2uK_0dPbbBqo00
Adam McKay.Image via Creative Commons.

While the new movie by Malvern native Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up, focuses on an extinction-level event, his main goal while creating the star-studded feature was to make everybody laugh, writes Gary Thompson for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

McKay had climate change on his mind when he wrote the script for the movie three years ago, but he decided to take a more light-hearted approach to this heavy subject.

“Look, if the world heats up four degrees Celsius, it’s just jellyfish and cockroaches, and maybe not even cockroaches,” he said. “I felt like I wanted to do something about this, but how do I do it? I had no interest in making a big, heavy, dystopic, depressing movie. And for some reason I was thinking, you know, it would be nice to laugh.”

The film focuses on two scientists, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who discover an asteroid that will hit Earth in six months. However, they have trouble getting anybody to take notice, including the White House.

McKay’s current project is a nonfiction series about the rise of the Lakers dynasty and their rivalry with the Celtics.

Read more about Adam McKay in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Killeen Daily Herald

Adam McKay: Don't Look Up came from climate terror

Adam McKay says that 'Don't Look Up' was born out of "sheer terror" as a result of the climate crisis. The 53-year-old filmmaker has helmed the satirical sci-fi flick – which features an all-star cast headed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and tells the story of a comet that is about to destroy Earth – and he revealed that concerns over climate change were a key inspiration behind the movie.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malvern, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Picture Race Comes Into Focus: A Look at Some Key Players

As the year comes to a close and the major awards contenders have screened, we look at some of the films competing for a slot in the best picture race. Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) Many couldn’t picture Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, but “Being the Ricardos” proves them all wrong. The Academy loves movies about the business and the film not only illuminates a beloved icon’s creative process, but also gives the writers room its due, probes 1950s sexism and a famous marriage. His stars are frequent Oscar winners while Sorkin is a four-time nominee (for...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Creative Commons#Malvern Native Hopes#The Philadelphia Inquirer#The White House#Celtics
cynopsis.com

12/21/21: Emmys rule change: It’s a laughing matter

Disney and Google reached a carriage deal after a two-day blackout on YouTube TV. “We appreciate Google’s collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market,” said Disney in a statement. YouTube TV had lowered its monthly subscription price by $15 to reflect the loss of Disney networks, but gave affected users a one-time discount despite service being restored.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Leonardo DiCaprio Jumped Into Frozen Lake to Save His Huskies While Filming ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio is no stranger to ice. But unlike his character Jack Dawson in Titanic, his latest run-in with cold waters had a happy ending. During a recent roundtable for Entertainment Weekly, Leo chopped it up with his fellow Don’t Look Up stars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, and director Adam McKay, and explained what happened when his huskies fell into a frozen lake.
PETS
TIME

Don't Look Up Is More Than Your Standard Climate Cautionary Tale

If you follow the public conversation around climate change, you have probably heard about Don’t Look Up . The Netflix disaster movie, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as ignored scientists Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, uses an impending comet strike as a cautionary tale for climate change. When the scientists deliver news of the potentially civilization-ending comet, leaders in government, media and business fail to meet the moment.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
WEIGHT LOSS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy